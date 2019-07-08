The city of Cleveland and Cleveland Public School District are continuing to move forward on plans to extend Sixth Street, as the district prepares to construct a new parking lot.
At a council meeting on July 1, city officials received a report by Bolton & Menk, Inc. on the feasibility of extending Sixth Street down the length of the new parking lot. The extension would be just shy of a city block.
The city received two bids from construction firms. Dirt Merchant has offered to complete the project for $189,000 while Bromeling Excavating bid $200,000. The City Council has not yet decided which bid it will choose, if any.
“We think it’s necessary for the lot to be accessible to the street,” said Mayor Don McCabe July 6. “We want to do what’s right for the community.”
The council previously came to a preliminary agreement with the school district that the district would pay $90,000 for the road extension. The final amount will be decided at an assessment hearing on July 22.
“I think the school should pay for the majority of it and the city pays for part of it,” McCabe had said at a City Council meeting in December. “That’s their parking lot basically, so I think they should really be paying for it. But that’s also building half the road there.”
He added, “I’m not opposed to the city paying some of it. After all, it could benefit someone else down the road.”
Construction will begin later this year, though no specific time is confirmed.
“We’re working with the school to stay on their timeline,” said McCabe.
The council plans to put in infrastructure for a water line and storm sewer this year and to tar the road and add curbs and gutters in summer 2020.
Negotiations began in a December council meeting, where city officials discussed the district’s plans to put in a parking lot south of the building. The school was also hoping that the city would be willing to extend Sixth Street down the length of the new parking lot.
Corey Brunton of Brunton Architects, North Mankato, who is working as the district’s architect for the building project, had reached out to the city and sent them a “rough concept site plan” for the parking lot and was wondering if the city had plans to develop Sixth Street farther south.
This started a general discussion among the councilors about whether the city should negotiate with the district on paying for the extension. Ultimately, the city has decided to help pay for the creation of the street extension.