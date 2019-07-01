The Le Sueur-Henderson Legion baseball team placed in the gold bracket of the Firecracker 92 American Legion tournament in Rochester.
The Giants qualified for the bracket after winning two games and losing one in the tournament’s D pool. In the golden bracket, which represented the top four out of 16 teams, LS-H lost to Wayzata, who went on to become co-champion with Excelsior after the championship game was rained out.
LS-H’s first game of the tournament was against Madison, Wisconsin, at the Rochester Baseball Complex on June 28. The Giants collected a 6-2 run victory, collecting all six runs in the fourth inning.
The rally was led by Tyler Pengilly and Charlie Weick who both hit singles and Jayce Luna who took a walk. The bases were loaded when Mitch Casperson singled home Pengilly. Zack Berndt followed with a walk, pushing home Weick.
On Madison’s side, Lane Busser took over as pitcher for Bryce Beecher, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Giants from building on their lead.
Tom Gupton hit a double and collected two RBIs, batting in Luna and Casperson. Berndt slid into home to collect the Giants' fifth run after a sacrifice fly by Tristen O'Brien. Gupton produced the final run after being advanced by a wild pitch .
On June 29, LS-H suffered a narrow 4-2 loss to the Rochester Eagles. The Eagles took an early lead in the first inning when Graham Hopkins hit a triple and knocked in two runners, Ben Limburg and Dahlton Krahn.
The Giants went out 1-2-3 in the first and second innings, but they collected two runs in the fourth inning. Casperson was knocked in from third base by Berndt, and Pengilly batted in O'Brien.
However, the Eagles collected two more runs in the third and fourth innings, retaking the lead. Though LS-H prevented Rochester from putting more runs on the board by knocking them out 1-2-3 in the fifth and sixth innings, they were unable to collect more runs themselves.
Fortune turned around for the Giants as they shutout Lakeville North in a 9-0 game.
Casperson and Champagne led off the first inning with a walk and a single followed closely by Gupton with a single. Casperson put the first run on the board after being knocked in by Pengilly. Champagne and Gupton were then both batted in by Logan Kahlow, securing a three run lead for LS-H. The first wasn’t finished though, and a wild pitch advanced Pengilly to home for their fourth run.
The Giants built on that lead in the second and third. Champagne took home after hitting a triple and being knocked in by Berndt in the second. In the third inning, Weick advanced to home after Champagne was hit by pitch, and Gupton collected three RBIs after hitting a double while Champagne was on first, Casperson was on second and Luna was on third. The Giants’ dominant game was finished after just four and a half innings, and their victory allowed them to move onto the gold bracket.
The final matches of the tournament took place at the Rochester Baseball Complex on June 30. LS-H was outmatched by Wayzata in the first round of the golden bracket, losing 8-2.
Wayzata took an aggressive lead, putting four runs on the board in the first, and knocking out the Giants 1-2-3 in the first three innings. The Giants made some gains in the fourth though. Casperson led with a walk and rounded the bases after a double Champagne. Champagne was then advanced to home by a sacrifice fly by Burke Nesbit.
The Giants weren’t given anymore leeway by Wayzata and were knocked out 1-2-3 again in the fifth inning. Wayzata then proceeded to collect a run in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth.
Though the tournament ended in defeat for LS-H, they were still able to qualify over 12 other teams for the gold bracket.
Champagne was LS-H’s highest-ranked batter in the tournament with six hits and two runs.
The Giants' record now stands at 8-4.