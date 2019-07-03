It’s been a few years since the Miss Elysian contest was true competition.
No one ran against Lindsey Phillips in 2017 when she took home the crown. Last year, there were no candidates, giving Phillips a de facto second term.
But this year three young ladies vied for the title during the Miss Elysian and Princess of the Lakes pageant, held in the Elysian fire hall Tuesday evening. Sophia Alladin, a to-be senior at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown school, was chosen by a panel of three judges as the 16th Miss Elysian.
First runner up and winner of the talent contest, where she sung the ABBA song Mama Mia, was Akalie Moliter, who will also be a senior at WEM this fall. Alexis Schatz, who will be a senior at Cleveland High School, was the second runner up and earned the Miss Congeniality award.
Alladin played “You are my Sunshine” on the ukulele for her talent. Schatz read a personal essay on how much she has appreciated growing up in the area. All three had to answer a question on stage.
Seven younger ladies competed in the Princess of the Lakes Contest, where the winners were drawn out of a hat: Chloe Grams, Payton James, Emma Kopischke and her twin Olivia, Julianna Martin, Breanna Muellerleile and Jacelyn Mulder.
All will be first graders in the fall. The Kopischke twins attend Cleveland school, Martin attends Devine Mercy Catholic School in Faribault, and Milder attends JWP. The other three attend WEM school.
Muellerleile was picked as Princess of the Lakes. Runners up were James and Mulder.
The pageant was the start to a busy and popular Elysian July 4th celebration, which extends all the way to Sunday.