The proposed opening of Coventry Road became the subject of much controversy at the July 22 City Council meeting. Residents in the Coventry and South Park Lane neighborhoods petitioned the council not to connect it to Hwy. 112 and voiced their concerns during a two-hour public hearing.
Currently, Coventry Road is a dead end, with just a 50-foot patch of land separating it from connecting to Hwy. 112, also known as Elmwood Avenue in the area. As part of the Hwy. 112 project being funded by MnDOT, city staff originally planned to use state funds to connect Coventry Road to 112. An intersection between the two roads would be constructed in 2021.
Few records are available on why Coventry Road has remained closed to public traffic, said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel.
“We reached out to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, hoping they would have some permanent records. The one and only record we had was a request from city administration in 1995 to open up that intersection,” said Kruggel. “At that time, it was denied due to sight line considerations for a 40 mph speed zone.”
However, the planned renovations to Elmwood would widen the road, add shoulders and reduce the peak of the hill at Mound Cemetery by 1.9 feet, which would increase the amount of roadway one can see on both roads to MnDOT’s safety standards. The required sight line distance for a 30 mph road is 400 feet and for a 50 mph road the standard is 555 feet. On 112, the renovations would create 595 feet of sight distance. These changes led city staff to push for connecting the two roads.
Le Sueur’s emergency services also came out in support for connecting Coventry and Elmwood. The Fire Department submitted a statement to the council saying that “the dead end is a safety hazard.”
Police Chief Bruce Kelly submitted a statement reading “As someone that has responded to many emergencies in the Park Knolls subdivision over the years, I can tell you that opening Coventry Road would greatly increase response times to said calls. Over the years, there have been times when a squad is less than a block away but must drive down to Inner Drive and work its way back. This creates more risk to public safety and added response time to an emergency call. Many times, when 911 is called, people do not have the luxury of an additional five minutes.”
Le Sueur's privately owned ambulance service did not take issue with Coventry’s current status and maintained a position of neutrality on the proposal to connect the two roads.
Neighborhood response
However, residents in the Coventry and South Park neighborhoods had a variety of concerns about this proposal including cost and safety. Kenna Scheets, a Coventry resident, collected over 60 signatures for a petition against the proposal, over 50% of households in the area.
A major issue the residents had was with the speed and slope at which cars drive down Elmwood. The section of the road just before it would meet Coventry is a 5% grade slope near Mound Cemetery. The area is 30 mph beginning 780 feet south of Kaukis Drive, but prior to that the road is a 50 mph zone and both the public and the police department reported witnessing a high amount of speeding on Elmwood. Scheets and other petitioners stated that creating an intersection between Coventry and 112 would make the area more hazardous.
“It will dumbfound you how long it will take [an empty semi] to stop at 50 mph,” said Scheets, who is the owner of a trucking company. “More than a football field on dry road conditions.”
Scheets also stated she believed the slope on Coventry could lead to cars being unable to stop at an intersection.
“You will slide into that intersection folks. I live on top of the hill and I’ve missed my driveway probably by going a little to fast thinking I could make it … My neighbor whose house is a little further down, in the middle of the night last winter, she slid right past. She doesn’t have four-wheel drive. I was out there that night helping her push it back up, making sure she could get in her driveway safely.”
Scheets proposed alternate solutions to a simple intersection. She suggested that Coventry could be made into a gated community and that emergency services, snow plows and garbage trucks could get in through an electronic code. Another proposal she offered was installing reboundable delineatora, polymer traffic posts that could be run over by emergency vehicles but would signal to oncoming traffic to keep out.
Lon Olsen, who has lived in the neighborhood for 44 years, brought up the issue of how much connecting the roads would cost.
“In my 50 years as a mechanical engineer with an expertise in problem solving, which I will put up against any of your engineering experiences in problem solving, the big key is always ‘What’s the cost?’ and ‘What’s the benefit?’” Olsen said. “We heard from our city administrator that the benefits are, in my opinion, poorly defined. There’s no dollar economics to those benefits, but there’s going to be big dollar costs to those. Some might say ‘Well that’s state money,’ but I think there’s a lot of places in this community that we could use state money if we could get some.”
Some in favor
Not everyone in the neighborhood was against the intersection, though. Peter Favolise has lived in the neighborhood for nine years, moving to Le Sueur from Rhode Island where his former house had experienced a fire.
“This house had been built in 1950 and had never ever had a fire in the house up to the point we lived there,” said Favolise. “We had a fire in one place and because of the restrictions of the lane that we lived on, the fire truck could not get to us. They had to park on a four-lane highway and carry their equipment up our driveway and get to the house. Fortunately, the fire wasn’t bad enough that they couldn’t put it out, but had it been any worse, they would not have been able to go there.”
City Engineer Cory Beinfang addressed the public’s concerns.
“[Coventry is] not flat, but from an engineering standpoint, it’s not excessively steep either. To put it in perspective, the running grade on sidewalk accessibility is 5% or less. That’s for sidewalks and we’re talking about a road that’s 5% or less. Is there a concern in Minnesota for stopping at intersections? Absolutely and that’s where timely maintenance becomes a factor.”
Beinfang also stated that cost would not be an issue in connecting the roads. “We’re talking about 50 ft. of curb and gutter maintenance … Cost is really a non-factor here relative to Coventry.”
Police Chief Bruce Kelly, who strongly supported connecting the roads, also commented on the public concern that heavy traffic would drive through Coventry.
“It’s an artery into that neighborhood, but people aren’t going to decide to go on that road if they want to go out to Kingsway. That’s not practical,” said Kelly. “They’re not going down a couple of neighborhoods when they can just go down the highway and take a right. Who’s driving there? You’re driving there because you live there. You’re not going to get a bunch of people … They’re going downtown or they’re going out to the school or they’re going out to Kingsway. Those people are still going to take that road.”
Kelly also rebuffed the idea of making Coventry a gated community.
“I think that’s silly,” Kelly said. “Make it a road.”
Council undecided
Opinions among the city councillors who spoke appeared to be split as well. Councilor Benjamin Rohloff stated that he would vote no on an intersection between Covington and Elmwood.
“I can understand the emergency side of it, but the safety side of it, even going to the cemetery and trying to turn onto 112, you have the same problems,” said Rohloff.
Councilor John Favolise, on the other hand, while not indicating explicit support or rejection of the proposal, pointed out that he believed many of the safety concerns in connecting the two roads were being addressed.
“In this case, the things that were a problem with 112 and Coventry are actually being corrected, per the engineer. I’m not an engineer, but per the engineer, per the state, the fire department and the police department that is being fixed,” said Favolise. “The concern comes down to what would happen if we do not vote. People sell their houses, people move. When they do, other people might like that connectivity. Keep in mind, it’s your choice, it’s everybody’s choice whether or not to use Coventry or to use Inner Drive. I think of connectivity and I have an entire neighborhood out there all the way out and there’s not a single park. You have to cross over to where the high school is or on 112 to get to a park. That connectivity and the idea of putting in bike paths is a good thing.”
Councilor Newell Krogmann suggested tabling the discussion so that staff would have time to explore the public’s suggestions on turning Coventry into a gated community and process public input. Krogmann also stated that he would like to see the speed from Hwy. 115 to Hwy. 112 reduced from 50 mph to 30 mph and City Council should make that request to the state and county.
“Regardless of what happens to Coventry, if we can get that speed from 115 to 112 reduced, it would serve the safety of the community and the businesses of everybody out there,” said Krogmann.
The discussion was tabled and staff and the council plan to follow up on exploring the public’s suggestions and looking into reducing the speed on Hwy. 115.