The small town of Madison Lake is planning a big celebration with the annual Paddlefish Days festival. The event begins Wednesday, July 24 and will run through Sunday, July 28.
“I’m excited for the event itself, it grows every year,” said Paddlefish Days Committee President Dave Stoufer.
He added, “We’re all from the community. I own a business here, and we all feel that we want to give back to the community.”
Festivities start with the coronation of Miss Madison Lake 7 p.m. at Point Pleasant Resort. Girls ages 15-18 will compete for the crown and a $500 college scholarship. Boys and girls ages 5-8 will also have a chance to compete for the title of Prince and Princess Paddlefish.
From 6-9 p.m. Thursday, attendees can enjoy burgers and the music of Day Pass Band at the Lucky Lure. At the same time, a golf cart roll is being held at Stoufer’s Auto Sales. It isn’t just restricted to golf carts though; participants can bring a variety of vehicles to the roll, including ATVs and bicycles.
Friday's schedule features a kiddie parade that starts at 6 p.m. on 400 Main Street. Members of the community will also be able to participate in a cribbage tournament at Point Pleasant Resort. The event starts at 7 p.m., but participants will have to sign in at 6:30 and pay a $5.00 entrance fee. An open house at the Madison Lake fire department will also be held at 6:30. The Madison Lake fire department has helped organize the kiddie parade and open house and has a long history of assisting with Paddlefish Days.
“We’ve been involved for the past 35 or 40 years,” said Fire Chief Kevin Kennedy. “We’re a relatively small town. We get about 3,000 people in the summer, so to run a big town celebration it takes many people. The Fire Department has 25 members and they need us to make the commitment to make it run.”
Guests should also prepare to party Friday night as Paddlefish Days is hosting not one, but two parties. The patio party is being held at 6 p.m. at the Lucky Lure with music being performed by Nowhere Fast. The Landing on Madison Lake will feature the foam party at 8 p.m. This event features live music by Neon and a foam machine that will pump foam into the air throughout the night.
Saturday is set to be the day of the festival’s main events according to Stoufer. Paddlefish Days begins bright and early at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast served by the Madison Lake Fire Department at the Fire Hall. Fishermen can head out to North Shore Park at 8 a.m to compete in a Sheephead Fishing Contest. Participants will have to pay a $5 entry fee. Those looking to add some steps their morning can participate in the Patrick Freeberg Memorial 5k Race/Walk which starts at 8:30 a.m.
Legion Field will be home to a softball tournament beginning at 8 a.m. The tournament will continue through Sunday and will be held at 9 a.m.
Registration for the car show starts at 9 a.m. on Main Street and the awards ceremony begins at 2 p.m. A variety of kids games, including an inflatable gumball bounce house will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Food vendors will be open all day on Main Street and a beer garden will be open from 12-7 p.m.
The Grand Parade will begin on 1 p.m. and a kiddie tractor pull will follow at 4 p.m.
Guests can check in for a cornhole tournament on Chestnut Street at 2: 30 p.m. The tournament begins at 3 p.m.
In the evening, the winner of the Kiss a Fish contest will be announced at 3:30. Bingo will begin at 5 in the parking lot next to Cornerstone Bank. All proceeds from the event will go to the Sons of the American Legion.
Saturday ends with what Fire Chief Kevin Kennedy says will the biggest street dance in southern Minnesota. Live music will be featured from 5-8 p.m, and IV Play will begin their performance at 8:30 p.m.
The event comes to a close on Sunday. In addition to the softball tournament at 9 a.m., live music will be featured at The Landing from 2-5 p.m.