It’s time for southern Minnesotans to mark their calendars: Le Sueur’s annual Giant Celebration is returning Aug. 2-4 at American Legion Park with events new and old. The festival premiered with a blowout concert by Minnesota country artist Chris Hawkey on Friday, and there’s more to come later this week.
The Hawkey concert isn’t all that’s new, both the festival itself and the Giant Celebration Committee features some fresh faces. In the past few years, the Committee has taken on some newer members.
“It’s gotten bigger with high energy new people,” said Le Sueur Commerce Executive Director Julie Boyland. “When you’re working with newer people, they generate more enthusiasm and more ideas come forward.’
New events this year include a Minn-e-Rods tractor pull on Friday, Aug. 2 from 5:30-8 p.m. Comedy magician Brodini will hold a magic show on Aug. 3 at 11:15 a.m. Afterward, at 2 p.m., visitors can go to the Aqua Valley Pool to take Kayak lessons.
The celebration also features a new headline band this year: Hitchville, a country music band that will perform from 8 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, Aug. 3. The weekend’s other headline act is variety band IV Play, who will perform from 8 p.m.-midnight on Aug. 2.
A variety of other musical talents will also be at Giant Celebration. Children’s entertainers, Teddy Bear Band, will be performing on Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m. #Fakeband will be performing folk music the same day at 12:30 p.m. and Small Town Eviction will play at 4 p.m., followed by country singer and local native Jared Graff at 5:30 p.m. Party Sound DJ Jake Palmer will be playing on Sunday, Aug. 4.
Some new events from last year will also be making their return. Giant Celebration’s second annual human foosball tournament will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 3, in the American Legion Park parking lot. This sport is just as strange as it sounds. Players hold onto poles and act as foosball players inside a makeshift man-sized foosball table.
Also returning this year is Family Feud. On Aug. 3rd, at 2:45 p.m., the Wilson family will face off against the Milam family in one of America’s classic game shows. The winner will move on to battle last year’s champions: the Graff family.
Plenty of traditional activities will also be present this year. On July 31, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” will air as the movie in the park at dusk. The annual teen dance will be at 7 p.m., Aug. 1. Rather than taking place during kickoff, this year’s Grand Marshal announcement will be on Friday at 5 p.m. The beer garden and food stands will also open at the same time.
The Le Sueur Community Center will host the Giant's Valley 5K run at 8 a.m. and a youth half-mile run at 9 a.m. A 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be held at 10 a.m., as well as the 16th annual classic car roll-in, arts and crafts fair and Hot Wheels car races on a computerized drag track built by Youth Know Tech. At 11:45, one can attend an aerial yoga demonstration by Aerial Affinity, and Bingo will be available to play at the Legion Park shelter between 12-4 p.m.
In the afternoon, kids can dive for treasure in the Aqua Valley Pool at 12:45 p.m. and check out balloon sculptures at 1:30 p.m.
Fireworks will be launched at 10 p.m.
Sunday’s festivities begin at noon with the Giant Celebration Parade starting at 1 p.m. The parade features a few new units, including the Rainbow Country Trolley, which will offer free horse-drawn trolley rides after the parade. The parade’s marching bands will also perform after the parade at 3 p.m. Also at 3 p.m. is the giant corn feed, followed by the corn eating contest at 4:30.
“I’m hoping for good weather, and I hope everything runs smoothly,” said Boyland. “People use this time as a chance to get together with friends and family, so I want it to all go well.”
Boyland credits Giants Days’ success to sponsors, volunteers and the city of Le Sueur.
“Without our sponsors, we couldn’t have a great parade,” said Boyland. “And our volunteers are really what make it happen. I’m also thankful that the city are good people to work with and have helped us.”