A districtwide survey shows that parents and guardians say they're pleased with Tri-City United schools.
Due to a number of other surveys the district conducted during academic year 2017-18, TCU skipped the parent/guardian survey last year. A new survey then compares data to 2016-17 and the three years prior.
TCU Superintendent Teri Preisler presented the survey results at the School Board meeting Monday, June 24 and said board members also commented on the positive feedback parents and guardians delivered.
Two-hundred sixty parents and guardians participated in the online survey, which was open during a three-week period. That’s fewer participants than previous years, but Preisler believes it’s because parents weren’t offered the survey at parent/teacher conferences as usual.
Survey participants answered 30 questions by selecting “strongly agree,” “agree,” “disagree” or “strongly disagree” to reflect their experience with TCU schools. Preisler noted a strong number of participants answered with the two “agree” options for most questions.
Looking at the results, Preisler was pleased to see a 3% increase in participants who strongly agree they feel welcome in TCU Schools. Participants who either agreed or strongly agreed that they feel welcome increased from 93% in 2017 to 98% this year.
Preisler also noted a more positive response to the way parents and guardians perceive TCU staff’s respect for all races and ethnic backgrounds. Results from this year show 43% of participants strongly agree that staff respects all races. That’s a 5% increase from 2017 and a 12% increase from 2013.
Since the United States Department of Agriculture put certain guidelines on food service into affect several years ago, Preisler said parents and guardians initially expressed dissatisfaction with the types of food and portion sizes offered. The most recent survey, however, indicates that more parents and guardians than previous years strongly agree that TCU offers a variety of foods that are nutritious. Compared to 2017, “strongly agree” responses increased from 12% to 20%, and “disagree” responses decreased from 15% to 11%.
“Our food service department worked hard to stay within those guidelines,” said Preisler. “… They work hard to make food from scratch.”
Parents of seventh- through 11th-grade students showed stronger approval of the one-to-one Chromebook system at TCU. Since 2017, an increase of 33% to 45% of participants strongly agree that Chromebooks positively impact their children.
Building cleanliness and safety, staff responsiveness and Preisler herself also received positive feedback based on survey results.
While Preisler said the results didn’t indicate serious concerns for the district, she noted a couple areas where she’d like to see improvements.
One area she wants to improve, considering the survey results, is making the community aware of TCU’s mission and vision. The results indicate that participants who agree they are aware of the district’s mission and vision have dropped from 73% in 2016 to 64% this year.
Bullying is another area Preisler wants the district to address further, even though the survey indicated more positive results than previous years. The survey shows 23% of surveyed parents strongly agree that TCU schools worked to eliminate bullying in 2019, and that’s a 4% since 2017.
In the seven years since the district formed, Preisler said the positive feedback has increased as parents and guardians have become better acquainted with the schools and staff. Especially when the district takes community feedback into account and applies the necessary changes, she said the positive feedback keeps coming.