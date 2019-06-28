Due to spring flooding damage, the city of Le Sueur will not be moving the compost site back to its original spot near the river this year. The new, temporary compost site is now located off of Boright Street, east of the Electric Building (505 Boright).
Temporary compost site in Le Sueur
- Becky Asleson
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- LS-H Middle School/High School gets new principal for second consecutive year
- TCU softball coach leaves game after 24 years for family
- TCU graduate lands gig at KSTP’s 5 Eyewitness News
- Henderson church searches for clandestine graves
- Sauerkraut Days returns in Henderson June 28
- Novak is all star, all state
- Cambria wins trade dispute against China; U.S. to raise duties on quartz
- Local appointed new judge in Le Sueur County chambers
- LS-H baseball has 4 selected for MRC All-Conference honors
- Porter brothers both win on Scott's birthday weekend at Arlington
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 30
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.