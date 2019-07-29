Global recycling markets have been going through some turmoil for a while and will continue that way for the foreseeable future. That means our local county recycling programs must rise up to the challenge, raise our standards and our efforts and be more informed as a community.
The current trade war with China not only affects farming commodities but also recycling commodities as well. China started out with a Green Fence policy five years ago which set initial standards to lower contamination levels in recycling materials imported from other Countries. China has raised the bar with their National Sword policy, implemented in 2018, which has the strictest regulations on imports of various recycled materials such as paper, plastic and metals. It sets a much tougher standard on the limits of contamination and they will only accept a .05% level of contamination or they will reject the load and send the boat back where it came from. Recycling end markets started collapsing from there.
That we don’t have to fall on our sword and give up in defeat on recycling just because of the Chinese National sword policy … We might have tripped on our sword and bled a little but we can and will get through this and slay the dragons of laziness, lack of end markets, innovation & education.
It wasn’t that long ago (10 to 15 years) that our communities actually took the time and sorted out our recycling, separating plastic, glass, paper and cardboard. Single Stream recycling came along about that time and spread throughout the land. The intent was to capture more materials as local governments hoped to increase their recycling rates. Well, the volume of materials increased and so did the contamination. Recycling turned in to wish recycling, where everyone started wishing that everything was recycled and so here we are with high levels of contamination.
A broader perspective is that 40 years ago when recycling markets were getting established, economies of scale had to be reached, efficiencies had to be built into the process and end markets to use recycled content materials had to be established – so recycling was very expensive and heavily subsidized. Fifteen years later all of that had been achieved, recycling expenses had gone down or levelized and all of us thought life was good.
Thanks to China’s National Sword policy we have a challenge in front of us that we shouldn’t and can’t ignore. We should be responsible for our solid waste and recycling and what happens to those materials after we use them. The good news is that our recycling processors and exporters are implementing new technologies such as lasers, electromagnetic and near-infrared (NIR) technology, compressed air guns along with artificial intelligent robots to help separate the good from the bad materials.
So they are doing their part by investing capital into newer high tech equipment. We now need our local end market businesses to increase the recycled content into the materials or products they make and some companies are doing that. Now the last part, probably most important part starts with all of us at home as we are on the front end of the recycling process.
Stop that wish recycling and please try to remember the things and materials that we separated 15 years ago — now take those same materials and put them all together into your recycling bin, we have to get back to the basics of food & beverage cans, newspapers, magazines, office paper, cardboard, plastic bottles & jugs #1,2 & 5, and cartons. A few more items have been added to the list of accepted materials but the basics are in high demand.
Tri-County Solid Waste will be working with local news outlets to help residents and business get more informed of what to recycle where. Le Sueur County has been a leader and two-time award winner with its Ag bag recycling program and is considering increasing its rural recycling programs with the addition of 24 / 7 drop off locations to increase convenience for residents. If Le Sueur County moves ahead with the rural recycling it will be adding remote video surveillance cameras to help prevent illegal dumping as things like tires, appliance and TV’s should not go into recycling containers.