Pet of the Month - Kevin

I’m a smart, puppy wiggly and confident beagle born August 2018. I door greet, follow you, give dog kisses, and will lay my head in your lap. I know basic commands, am crate trained and 90% house trained. I like petting, brushing, jumping in to your lap, taking car rides and leash walks. I’ve met kids over 5 and am good with them, am friendly with strangers, OK with some cats and like dogs but I’m puppy assertive. We can play fetch, tug-of-war or I’ll play by myself. I’d benefit from a fenced yard and would enjoy another dog for a pal. Paws and Ears Animal Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, are up to date on vaccinations and have a micro ID. For more information or to start the adoption process, call 952-221-2077, email, PawsAndEarsAnimalRescue@yahoo.com or visit www.PawsAndEarsAnimalRescue.org