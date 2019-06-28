La Grande Bande is happy to announce that it has received a $5,000 grant from Carl and Verna Schmidt Foundation.
The grant funds will be used for La Grande Bande’s upcoming 2019-20 season. The 2019-20 concert season is the first in the organization’s history and will be officially announced on Aug. 1, 2019.
La Grande Bande’s 2019-20 season includes five concerts, three masterclass sessions, one outreach concert, and four open rehearsals. The concert will take place in unusual performance venues like the Sibley County Courthouse Rotunda and a local restaurant.
You can read more about the seasons offerings by visiting www.lagrandebande.org/proposal1920.