Ridgeview Le Sueur Nursing & Rehab Center invites the public to attend its annual fundraiser to support recreation services for patients and residents. Merchandise from Collective Goods, a fundraising retailer, will be available for purchase at an onsite sale.
What: Nursing & Rehab Center Fundraiser
When: Wednesday, July 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Ridgeview Le Sueur Nursing & Rehab Center Community Room
625 S. 4th Street, Le Sueur
Books, gifts, crafts, outdoor decorations, utility lights, toys and more will be available at discounted prices. A portion of each sale goes directly back to the Nursing & Rehab Center recreation fund to help improve the lives of the residents and staff. The event is free and open to the public.
Questions? Please call Ridgeview Le Sueur’s Community Relations office at 507-665-8668.
About Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center
Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center is a health care campus that includes a critical access hospital with 24-hour emergency services, urgent care and outpatient specialty clinics, a 5-star Nursing Home, and Sunrise Plaza Independent Living Apartments. It is part of the Ridgeview Medical Center network, which also includes hospitals in Arlington and Waconia, a multitude of primary and specialty care clinics, emergency services and specialty programs, and Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska.