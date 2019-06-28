Ridgeview Le Sueur Nursing & Rehab Center invites the public to attend its annual fundraiser on July 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Community Room, 625 S. 4th St., Le Sueur, to support recreation services for patients and residents.
Books, gifts, crafts, outdoor decorations, utility lights, toys and more will be available at discounted prices. A portion of each sale goes directly back to the Nursing & Rehab Center recreation fund to help improve the lives of the residents and staff. The event is free and open to the public.
Questions? Call Ridgeview Le Sueur’s Community Relations office at 507-665-8668.