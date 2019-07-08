Le Sueur County was recently awarded a grant through the Clean Water Land and Legacy Funds for a well sealing cost-share program. The deadline to apply for well sealing cost-share funds is Dec. 31, 2020.
Le Sueur County residents with an abandoned well that needs to be sealed are eligible for grant funds. The cost-share is not for drilling a new well. The cost-share is limited to 50% of the total cost, not to exceed $1,000.
If you have any other questions related to the grant or if you are interested in applying for cost-share funds, contact the Environmental Services Department. It can be reached by phone at 507-357-8538 or email at environmentalservices@co.le-sueur.mn.us. The physical address is 515 S Maple Ave., Le Center.