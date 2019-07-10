This summer, Delon Musselman's American Government students from Faribault High School are once again volunteering by tending to the garden at Garfield Park.
Twenty-eight students are putting in 12 hours apiece pulling weeds, edging, raking and planting in preparation for the Cathedral of Our Merciful's Annual Garden and Landscape Tour Sunday. Before working on the garden, the student groups meet and bond over various themes related to community. Last Monday’s group talked about the importance of inclusiveness and hospitality.