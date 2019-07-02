New Richlands Farm and City Days returns July 12 through July 14.
There are new events and old favorites at this years event.
“Another thing that we focus on is trying to make as much of the weekend low cost or free that way everyone in town can come and enjoy it…,” committee member Sara Vulcan said. “We’ve done our best to raise money to pay for each of these entities so families can come and enjoy the day…”
Friday, July 12 will kick off the event with a potato bake and root beer floats from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. but there will be several food stands throughout the weekend available as well.
There will also be a teen bean bag tournament along with a regular bean bag tournament. Bingo will happen under the street dance tent at 6:30 p.m. followed by Julie Johnson for entertainment under the tent.
“A Bug’s Life” movie at city hall and Fireworks will close out the first night of festivities in New Richland.
“The magical part about the fireworks this year is it was all donations…” Vulcan said.
This is the third year of fireworks, but they were almost skipped this Farm and City Days. A local business owner put up $500 and challenged other businesses in town to do the same. The committee reached its goal due to the help of business to put on a show for the community.
To start off Saturday celebrations a pancake breakfast at the New Richland Fire Department will take place along with a bake sale at St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Throughout the day there will be various events for all ages.
The 5K Press on for Preston will start at 8 a.m. at the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School.
The Top 25 Antique Car show will start at 9 a.m. and it is thought, by Vulcan, to be the biggest one yet. So far there are more than 100 cars registered for the event.
The grand marshal will be announced, a Friends of the Library book sale, craft and vendor fair, horse wagon rides, kid zone inflatables and many more events will take place.
“The donations (from Friends of the Library book sale) go toward purchasing things for the library and giving us money to do other programs,” manager of New Richland Public Library Kathy Kronebusch said.
Some new things at the celebration this year are the turtle races in the park and both the doughnut hole eating contest and the hot wing eating contest that is on Sunday, July 14.
The Farm and City Days parade will start at 5 p.m. with check-in starting at 3 p.m.
Following the parade at 8:30 p.m. will be a street dance with SwitchRoad performing under the tent. Admission is $8 or free with a Farm and City button.
Buttons can be purchased at New Richland businesses and allow discounts and free admission at some events throughout the festivities.
Sunday, July 14 is the final day of the 2019 Farm and City Days.
A community worship service in the park starts at 10 a.m. followed by a Red Leaf Cafe lunch in the park.
There will be a New Richland Area Historical Society display at Washburn hotel along with the Fire Department water wars and a hot wing eating contest will finish out the rest of the festivities.
“These annual events like that, they are growing every year so it makes for a good time to come in and see those,” Vulcan said.