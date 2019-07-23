Janet Marie Thibodeau, age 76, of Faribault, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Regina Hospital, Hastings. Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Janet Marie Thibodeau
