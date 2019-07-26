Marlene Karow, age 64, of Faribault, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
Marlene Karow
- Anne Kopas
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Council backs plan to order homeowner to clean up property or city will do it
- Rural roads insufficient, board says in denying wedding venue
- COURT REPORT: Assault charges follow allegations Faribault woman made threats
- Carleton student expelled for sexual assault sues college
- Karla Furey
- Rattlesnake squad comes to the rescue — of the snakes
- Faribault police need help to ID burglary suspects
- Karla A. Furey
- Prosecutors ask that tossed confession be allowed back in
- Monkey see, monkey brew: Sellner carnival ride finds new home in downtown taproom
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.