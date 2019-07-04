Mary Ellen Thomas, age 87, of Faribault died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Pleasant View Estates, Faribault. Arrangements will be announced later by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Mary Ellen Thomas
