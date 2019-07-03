Lawrence H. “Larry” Caron, age 76, formerly of Faribault and Bigfork, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at The Gardens of Cannon Falls. Arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Lawrence H. 'Larry' Caron
