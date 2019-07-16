Minnesota was well-represented at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship.
Seven of the top 10 teams out of 206 hailed from the land of 10,000 lakes.
Bethlehem Academy didn't have the depth to join that elite contingent, but they got in on the fun in Mason, Michigan, anyway.
July 12 was the team competition. The BA Cardinals brought the minimum five shooters necessary to post a qualifying score.
Ashley Rost had a career day, recording a perfect round of 25 en route to a 92 out of 100 total score. She finished 371st out of 1,023 individuals that day.
Bo Dienst also fired 92 followed by Chloe Chadderdon (79), Kate Jasinski (71) and Olivia Morelan (51) on a windy afternoon.
"Ashley shot her first 25," said BA coach and Rost's father, Todd. "That was a thrill for her and I both."
Rost had a towel at her hip on a hot, sunny day for shooting with temperatures into the 90s. Sweat and fatigue were a factor for everyone, but she was able to keep the focus.
A 92 wasn't Dienst's best, which goes to show his leadership this season for BA. He was a multiple 25/25 shooter during the season.
"Bo is having a little slump but I expect him to get right back on track," Todd Rost said.
Dienst, Rost and Chadderdon returned the next day for the individual portion of the competition.
Dienst led with an 84 to finish 1,104th out of 1,691. Rost was right behind with an 83 and Chadderdon fired a 78.
BA did not qualify for the team or individual finals on Sunday but planned to stick around for another night of camping.
"Planned" being the operative word.
"We got down there and it was so hot that everyone was using their air conditioners. The transformer blew out at the campground," Todd Rost said. "That made it a little more interesting. We decided, well we’re not competing anymore, let's leave Saturday night."
The relief of the camper was only temporary on the ride home.
"We were about 100 miles from home on I-35 and a tire blew out," Rost continued. "It turned into a fiasco."
The traveling crew kept their spirits up despite a three-hour wait for roadside assistance.
They still can't wait to return next year. All
"It’s a great experience to shoot with that level of shooters," Todd Rost said. "The kid from New Prague, Woodrow Glazier, he won the MSHSL state tournament in Prior Lake and he won nationals last year and won again. He shot 200 straight and nobody else did. We got to meet him and had some fun camping and meeting other folks from around the country."