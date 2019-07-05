- After a couple rough outings early on with the Nashville Sounds, 2006 FHS graduate Jake Petricka has bounced back. The relief pitcher allowed nine runs in 3⅔ innings in his first three appearances, but has since been scoreless in five innings over his last four appearances with the last a scoreless inning July 4 at Omaha. Petricka was traded in June from the Milwaukee Brewers system to the Texas Rangers who sent him to their AAA minor league affiliate, Nashville.
- St. Thomas freshman and 2018 FHS grad capped a successful season with the Tommies. She became UST's shot put record holder, was named Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Outstanding Field Athlete, earned All-Region honors, placed 13th in shot put at the NCAA Division III National Championship and took first in shot put and third in weight throw at the indoor MIAC Championships.
- The PGA Tour published a story this week about 1983 FHS grad Mark Dusbabek's transition from playing football at the University of Minnesota and for the Minnesota Vikings to becoming a golf rules official with the Tour. Dusbabek is at this week's 3M Open in Blaine.
- A pair of 2016 FHS grads Egan Bonde and Porter Sartor capped their collegiate baseball careers at D-III Buena Vista University this spring. Bonde led the Beavers in innings pitched (72⅔) and wins (6) and was third in ERA (3.1) to go with 35 strikeouts. Sartor hit .231, started 19 games, hit two home runs and drove in 10 runs. Both continue to play for the Faribault Lakers amateur baseball team.
- Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2015 grad Ben Boran closed his collegiate career with a successful season at Bethany Lutheran College. The Waterville native was selected as a member of the ABCA/Rawlings All-America third team. Boran became the first Viking to receive the honor and first from the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference since 2009. Fifty-five Division III players were selected for the teams. Boran was also named an All-America Honorable Mention by d3baseball.com. Teammate and 2017 WEM grad Dallas McBroom was second on the team in innings (64⅓), strikeouts (39) and tops in ERA among those with more than 6⅓ innings pitched (4.62). Both continue to play for the Waterville Indians amateur baseball team.
- Dalton Grose, a 2016 WEM grad, set the University of Minnesota, Crookston saves record with 13. The former record-holder was Zach Seipel, a 2018 MLB draft pick by the Atlanta Braves. In 26 appearances for the Golden Eagles, Grose went 2-2 with a 3.52 ERA and struck out 39. He continues to play for the Waterville Indians.