The Faribault VFW Post 1562 baseball team was 90 feet away from changing the outcome of Wednesday's game at Northfield.

Faribault loaded the bases with one out and down a run in the top of the seventh inning, but Northfield dodged the bullet to come away with a 4-3 win.

Faribault opened the frame down 4-1. It coaxed three straight walks and again with one out brought in a run on another bases on balls by Henry Schoolmeesters.

John Cunniff grounded into a fielder's choice to make it 4-3.

The fifth walk of the inning loaded the bases.

Faribault left seven runners on base and Northfield five.

Aiden Tobin led with a 3-for-3 day with a double and two runs scored.

Faribault next has a doubleheader 11 a.m. Saturday at Rochester Mayo.

Northfield 4, Faribault 3

F — 001 000 2

N — 100 210 X

Faribault batting — Aiden Tobin 3-3, 2 R, BB, 2B, 2 SB; John Cunniff 1-4, RBI; John Palmer 1-4, RBI; Hunter Nelson 0-1, 3 BB; Henry Schoolmeesters 0-0, RBI, BB; Brad Sartor 0-0, R, BB; Andy Donahue 0-2, 2 BB; Tim Neirby 0-2, BB

Faribault pitching — Nelson (L) 4IP-5H-3ER-3R-0BB-6K-72P, Sartor 2IP-1H-1ER-1R-3BB-2K-42P

Reach Sports Editor Mike Randleman at 507-333-3119 or on Twitter @fdnmike.

Sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News. Graduated from Iowa State University in 2016. Originally from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

