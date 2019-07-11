The Faribault VFW Post 1562 baseball team was 90 feet away from changing the outcome of Wednesday's game at Northfield.
Faribault loaded the bases with one out and down a run in the top of the seventh inning, but Northfield dodged the bullet to come away with a 4-3 win.
Faribault opened the frame down 4-1. It coaxed three straight walks and again with one out brought in a run on another bases on balls by Henry Schoolmeesters.
John Cunniff grounded into a fielder's choice to make it 4-3.
The fifth walk of the inning loaded the bases.
Faribault left seven runners on base and Northfield five.
Aiden Tobin led with a 3-for-3 day with a double and two runs scored.
Faribault next has a doubleheader 11 a.m. Saturday at Rochester Mayo.
Northfield 4, Faribault 3
F — 001 000 2
N — 100 210 X
Faribault batting — Aiden Tobin 3-3, 2 R, BB, 2B, 2 SB; John Cunniff 1-4, RBI; John Palmer 1-4, RBI; Hunter Nelson 0-1, 3 BB; Henry Schoolmeesters 0-0, RBI, BB; Brad Sartor 0-0, R, BB; Andy Donahue 0-2, 2 BB; Tim Neirby 0-2, BB
Faribault pitching — Nelson (L) 4IP-5H-3ER-3R-0BB-6K-72P, Sartor 2IP-1H-1ER-1R-3BB-2K-42P