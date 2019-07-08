A thwarted comeback and a walk-off win defined the Faribault Lakers' weekend.
Faribault (10-13, 9-10 Dakota-Rice-Scott League) dropped 7-4 Saturday afternoon at the St. Patrick Irish (16-5, 14-4 DRS), only to bounce back Sunday with a 3-2 ninth-inning win at home against the Shakopee Coyotes (6-11, 5-13 DRS).
St. Patrick won its fourth of now five wins in a row by getting out to a 2-0 lead in the second and never letting it go.
The Irish outhit the Lakers 14-10 and overcame two errors. Faribault made one.
The Lakers scored two in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 4-3, but the Irish responded with two of their own in the sixth to force out Faribault starter Egan Bonde.
The Dylans led the way for Faribault. Dylan O'Neil and Dylan Valentyn each had two hits with a double apiece.
Phillip Garcia picked up the win for St. Patrick in 5⅔ innings of work. He allowed eight hits and three runs, all earned.
Faribault and St. Patrick split the regular season series. St. Patrick remains in second place in the league and Faribault is sixth.
Joey Grote had the hot bat Sunday.
He went 4-for-4 and gave Faribault a 1-0 lead in the first on a triple that scored Matt Lane.
In the second, Kyle Murphy drove in a run on a groundout to push it to 2-0.
Lane was on the mound and made that lead hold up through six innings. The righty had two 1-2-3 innings in that span but had to work out of two runners on and one out in the sixth.
Shakopee pieced together a couple runs in the seventh. One scored on a wild pitch and the other on an RBI groundout.
Faribault put a runner on the seventh and eighth but ultimately needed last-minute heroics from Valentyn.
The frame began with Mitch Johnson getting hit by a pitch by a new Shakopee reliever. Johnson's sacrifice would pay off by crossing the plate for the game-winner.
Grote singled with one out to continue his strong showing. An infield fly brought up Valentyn whose single to left scored Johnson from second base.
Faribault improved to 3-3 in one-run games this season.
These two teams will meet July 17 in Shakopee.
Next for the Lakers is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against the Union Hill Bulldogs (6-16, 4-13 DRS). Union Hill won the first meeting 6-1 May 5 in Union Hill. The Bulldogs were at home vs. New Prague Monday night.
St. Patrick Irish 7, Faribault Lakers 4
F — 000 102 001
S — 020 220 10X
Faribault batting — Dylan O'Neil 2-4, R, RBI, 2B; Dylan Valentyn 2-4, 2B, BB; Jake Stocker 1-3, R, BB, HBP; Joey Grote 1-4, RBI; Kyle Murphy 1-4, R, BB; Adam Kline 1-4, R, HBP; Chris Reuvers 0-4, RBI
Faribault pitching — Egan Bonde (L) 5IP-11H-4ER-6R-1BB-0K, Grote 3IP-3H-1ER-1R-2BB-1K
Faribault Lakers 3, Shakopee Coyotes 2
S — 000 000 200
F — 110 000 001
Faribault batting — Grote 4-4, RBI, 3B; Valentyn 1-4, RBI; Helgeson 1-4, R; Matt Lane 1-4, R; Murphy 0-2, RBI, BB; Mitch Johnson 0-3, R
Faribault pitching — Lane 8IP-6H-2ER-2R-2BB-8K, Grote (W) 1IP-1H-0ER-0R-BB-2K