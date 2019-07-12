Mayo Clinic Health System is offering sports qualifying screenings for athletes grades 7-12 at 6-7 p.m. Aug. 7.
Athletes are encouraged to wear gym shorts and a T-shirt, bring their school ID and a completed physical form and avoid caffeine or sports drinks prior to screening.
Mayo Clinic Health System is located at 300 State Avenue in Faribault. More information is available by calling 507-333-3300.
The physical form is available at MSHSL.org.
If an athlete has had a physical within the last year by his or her physician, it may be used for the sports physical requirement.
The MCHS is offering other dates and times for free screenings at its southern Minnesota locations:
- 4-6:30 p.m., July 17 in Lake City
- 4-6:30 p.m., July 24 in Red Wing
- 4-6:30 p.m., July 25 in Red Wing
- 4-6:30 p.m., July 30 in Lake City
- 4-6:30 p.m., July 30 in Cannon Falls
- 6-7 p.m., July 30 in Owatonna (girls only)
- 4-6:30 p.m., July 31 in Zumbrota
- 6-7 p.m., July 31 in Owatonna (boys only)
TRIA
Tria is also offering free sports screenings closer to the Twin Cities metro area:
- 5-8 p.m., July 23 in Maple Grove
- 5-8 p.m., July 25 in Bloomington
- 5-8 p.m., Aug. 5 in Woodbury
- 5-8 p.m., Aug. 6 in Bloomington