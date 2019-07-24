The fall season is drawing closer. As teams look to start building their squads, they'll eventually begin to plan for the section playoffs. The tournament that teams must advance past to make it to state.
Faribault High School is part of the six-team Section 1AAAA. Sections were refreshed for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, though the Falcons' opponents are largely the same.
Faribault, Albert Lea, Kasson-Mantorville, Red Wing and Winona are all back from the previous five-team section. Byron moves up from Class AAAA to AAAA and joins the section.
With six teams, top two teams will earn a bye into the semifinals as opposed to three teams earning a bye in the last cycle.
Here's a look at the six:
Albert Lea
Key losses — Cole Wentzel, RB/LB; Brody Dauer, OL; Carter Simon WR/DB; Ian Ball OL/DL
Key returners — JJ Mucha-Owens, RB/DB; Logan Howe QB
Last three seasons — 2016: 2-7, 2017: 0-9, 2018: 2-8
Schedule — vs. Winona, at Red Wing, vs. Rochester Mayo, vs. Faribault, at Mankato East, vs. Kasson-Mantorville, at New Prague, at Austin
Notes — The Tigers have had trouble gaining traction in recent years playing predominately against teams a class below them, so a move to the Big Southeast district means Albert Lea will face tougher competition. Their only wins last year came against AAA Belle Plaine (1-8) and winless Red Wing in the playoffs. Fortunately for the Tigers, they return 1,000-plus yard rusher, JJ Mucha-Owens, and quarterback Logan Howe. Head coach Corey Black enters his fourth year as head coach. Albert Lea showed it could mix in run and pass last year and will need to be creative with a small roster.
Byron
Key losses — Will Holz, OL/DL; Erik Christenson, OL/DL; Caleb Christenson, QB; Keegan Kuhn WR
Key returners — Kyle Stahler, OL/DL; Austin Freerksen, RB/DB; Ben Stienessen, RB/DB
Last three seasons — 2016: 6-4, 2017: 6-4, 2018: 6-4
Schedule — vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, at Faribault, vs. Mankato East, at Kasson-Mantorville, vs. Austin, at Rochester Century, at Winona
Notes — If Byron is to notch its fourth straight six-win season, it will have to earn it. Due to a growing enrollment, Byron has reclassified up from Class AAA to AAAA. They've predominately played AAA and even some AA teams in recent regular seasons. They moved to a tougher Southeast Red subdistrict, which means the schedule is all AAAA and AAAA foes save for AAA Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Byron will look to find a new quarterback and may be a run-heavy team based on the return of top running backs Austin Freerksen and Ben Stienessen. Those two along with Kyle Stahler were Post Bulletin all-area honorable mention picks. In its only game against current section teams last year, the Bears lost 49-14 to Kasson-Mantorville. Coach Ben Halder enters his fourth season and will look to keep up a winning program that struggled before his arrival.
Faribault
Key losses — Joe Palmer, QB/DB; Mitch Nelson, RB/S; Jordan Cook, DL/OL; Austin Underdahl, S/WR; Cal Schultz, DL/OL; Trey Krannich, S/WR
Key returners — Dylan Lippert, LB/TE; Bryce Nolen, QB; Alex Gardner, RB/OLB
Last three seasons — 2016: 4-6, 2017: 1-8, 2018: 3-7
Schedule — vs. Austin, at Winona, vs. Byron, at Albert Lea, vs. Owatonna, vs. Mankato East, at Rochester John Marshall
Notes — The Falcons were section finalists last year and have a reasonable shot at catching Winona again in the finals. Faribault will have a chance to better control its playoff seeding as it will see all section foes save for Red Wing. Last year it only faced two in the regular season. K-M is playing a more equitable to the rest of the section as is newcomer Byron, so there should be more clarity for seeding come October. The Falcons will continue to be a run-oriented team as it adjusts to newcomers at quarterback, lead receiver and lead running back. The Faribault defense had to face some of the state's top offenses in Owatonna and Winona last year, but otherwise was fairly sound. That side of the ball should be even more improved going up against a less daunting schedule. Head coach Ned Louis enters his 16th season.
Kasson-Mantorville
Key losses — Matt Winkle, QB; Dalton Andrist, RB
Key returners — Easton Knoll, WR; Robby Horsman, RB; Jacob Hildebrand, OL/DL
Last three seasons — 2016:, 8-3, 2017: 9-1, 2018: 4-5
Schedule — at Mankato East, vs. Rochester John Marshall, vs. Austin, at Winona, vs. Byron, at Albert Lea, at Mankato West, vs. Faribault
Notes — The KoMets, like Byron, are set to play a tougher Class AAAA and AAAAA schedule as opposed to mainly AAA teams in the last two years. K-M will also adapt at quarterback after four year dual-threat Matt Winkle graduated. The KoMets will look to keep their option style offense clicking that produced 28.1 points per game, good for second in the section. K-M only threw 79 times last season and will likely put it on the ground plenty in the fall with backup Robby Horsman likely to ascend to lead back. Head coach Broc Threinen enters his sixth season.
Red Wing
Key losses — Sam Guse, LB/RB; Joey Hines, NG/C; Mac DeSuter, RB; Marcus Walm, QB; Anthony Flucas, RB/OLB
Key returners — Henry Davig, QB/CB/WR; Jack Carlson, TE/LB
Last three seasons — 2016: 0-9, 2017: 1-9, 2018: 0-9
Schedule — at Caledonia, vs. Albert Lea, vs. Cannon Falls, at Lake City, vs. La Crescent-Hokah, vs. Rochester Lourdes, at Kingsford (Michigan), vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Notes — Red Wing’s closest loss last year was 17 points and it only scored more than two touchdowns against Albert Lea, whose only win was against Red Wing. Unlike Byron and K-M, Red Wing is stepping down a peg as far as its schedule goes. The Wingers played all AAAA and AAAAA teams in the last cycle, but now will face AAA and small AAAA schools as well as an opponent from Michigan. Red Wing will be new at quarterback and in the backfield. Faribault has won six in a row over Red Wing. The Falcons were able to handle the Wingers' blitz-heavy attack that will likely continue due to a lack of size up front. Nate Freier enters his third year at head coach.
Winona
Key losses — Terrell Hall, DB/WR; Matt Rinehart, OLB/TE; Ethan Ringo, DB/WR; Zaid Elsabbagh, DB/WR
Key returners — Aaron Witt, DE/OL; Sam Kanne, ILB/FB; Ethan Prodzinski, DL/OL; Trevor Pomeroy, LB/RB; Bennett Heftman, DL/OL; Austin Mlynczak, DB/WR; Cal Brinkman, DL/OL; Jackson Nibbelink, DB/QB
Last three seasons — 2016: 11-2, 2017: 11-1, 2018: 10-1
Schedule — at Albert Lea, vs. Faribault, at Mankato East, vs. Kasson-Mantorville, at Austin, vs. Northfield, at Rochester Mayo, vs. Byron
Notes — The Winhawks are the clear cut favorites to make it to state for the fourth year. They're led by University of Iowa defensive end commit Aaron Witt and on the other side of the ball returning quarterback Jackson Kibbelink. The Winhawks scored 33 points per game and put up 27 and 42 in big wins over Faribault. They have big play ability and project to have the biggest lines in the section. Winona allowed just 18.4 points per game last year and returns its top tackler from the Faribault playoff game, Bennett Heftman. Head coach John Cassellius enters his 14th full season.