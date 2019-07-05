When fans file into Van Orsow Auditorium this winter, they'll see a new crop of Cardinals take the court.
Bethlehem Academy boys basketball graduated six seniors from last season's 11-win squad, all of who played big-time minutes.
Before the ball is thrown in the air for the Dec. 3 season opener at Kenyon-Wanamingo, the new wave has been growing together this summer.
BA is in a summer league with similar sized schools like Gopher Conference rivals Blooming Prairie, Hayfield, Medford and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. The likes of non-conference foes Dover-Eyota, Kenyon-Wanamingo and Zumbrota-Mazeppa are also among teams in the mix.
These scrimmages are petry dishes to see what might or might not work in a few months. For BA in particular, it's seeing a step up in competition before the results really count.
"It's about getting them used to playing with each other," said BA coach Melissa Hager. "Our JV boys last year really are the boys playing varsity this year. It was really ideal to play out in that scenario. It was a chance to gel. You look at my seniors, they were a good group of seniors who deserved to be on the floor."
The Cards won't be the tallest team in the area, but Hager has liked what she's seen out of her "really hard-working, energetic group of boys."
Replacing so much talent is never ideal, but this scenario allows for a collective group to make the leap to varsity together as opposed to a select few players finding their way with a new group.
This season's team has taken ownership of the summer by figuring things out independently on the court.
"It’s been fun, I kind of told the boys it’s summer league, it’s different," Hager said. "'What do you want this to be like?' 'Do you want me to be more of a perfectionist or let you learn the ropes?'"
The team elected for the more hands-off approach with intervention where needed.
"I just let them play and we’ll talk about situations," Hager said. "It's good for them to learn things on the fly."
The even younger set of Cardinals coming to the program later on in the 2020s got more structured coaching than that.
BA hosted its youth basketball camp in June for boys who just finished first grade through seventh grade.
Varsity members teamed up with Hager's staff to conduct the four-day camp.
Jack Jandro, Mitch Schuenke, Kade Robb and JJ Malecha were among the most frequent attendees to help out from varsity. Just about everyone on the roster made an appearance.
"That was a lot of fun," Hager said. "The high school players did a great job. The other boys who had other stuff going on still popped in when they could. I thought it was really cool because they look up to the high school boys and they're putting the time in developing the future of the program."
Hager's had more time to breathe this summer.
The former women's basketball assistant coach at St. Olaf College was hired mid-July 2018.
At that point it was too late to get much work in with the team due to refinishing done to the gym.
Summer of 2019 is entirely at her disposal as she ushers in a group which will see plenty of contributions from juniors and younger.
Forward Brady Strodtman appeared in all 25 games a season ago as a freshman, averaging 4.8 points per game and emerging as one of the team's tougher defenders.
Rising junior JJ Malecha scored a couple buckets per game and will take on more frontcourt responsibility after playing 25 games.
After that, Jandro is the next leading returner with 10 varsity appearances.
The next two seasons will be a proving ground for what this new group can accomplish.