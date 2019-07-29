Rec League

Team #9 7-1

Divine Mercy Knights 7-2

River Valley Church 6-2

Faribault E-Free Church 6-3

Divine Mercy Saints 5-4

Met-Con 4-5

Padres 2-7

Divine Mercy Diez Corredores 1-7

Faribault Deaf Club 1-8

Women's

Final standings

Weichert Realtors/Our Place on 3rd 14-6

Demlag 14-6

Ung's Resort 12-8

Our Place on 3rd/Bashers/Southside Liquor 10-10

All About Signs 10-10

Signature Bar & Grill 8-12

Bashers/Basilleo's 2.0 2-18

Park

Evan Knutson Homes/Boxers/Hodgeman's/Riot 16-3

CWS 16-4

Story Landscaping/Bashers 9-11

Evan Knutson Homes/C&S Vending/Met-Con 8-10

Steele Painting/Tom's Pro Glass 7-12

Down and Dirty 1-17

Men's 2

Lambert Lumber of Northfield 16-3

MN Millwork and Fixtures 16-4

Petersen Rod Shop/Signature Bar 13-7

Ung's Resort/Midwest Collision 10-9

C4 Cabinets/Montgomery Brewing Company 7-13

Crooked Pint Ale House 4-16

City Lakes and Disposal 3-17

 

