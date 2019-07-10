The devil is in the details in the world of competitive dance. In the throes of the season, plenty of work is spent fine-tuning elements of a team’s routine.
Here in the summer, high school teams like the Faribault Emeralds are not allowed to work on choreography or specific routines.
That will come when the season officially rolls around in October.
For now, it’s about building a good base and getting in shape for the breakneck season to come.
“Basically we want them to build up their strength and stamina,” said Emeralds coach Lisa Dahl. “Technique and things like that. We can’t be working on choreography or any dances during the summer.”
Dahl was promoted from assistant coach to head coach in April. She replacing legendary coach Lois Krinke who led the Emeralds to 19 Big 9 Conference championships and 12 state championships..
Dahl is familiar with her dancers and while she frequents some summer practices and instruction periods, she’s also entrusting other knowledgable minds to help the team this summer.
“We hire different instructors, they go to camp three nights a week. We started about mid-June then we had a week off. Most of them are past Emerald dancers,” Dahl said. “We have a lot of our jazz girls who will be attending a workshop the week of (July) 22nd at Larkin Dance Studio.”
Larkin is in Maplewood and is one of the state’s top studios serving dancers from the Twin Cities metro and beyond since 1950.
Emeralds team tryouts were held in March.
Along with continuing to learn her new group, Dahl and her coaching staff have been hard at work finalizing the details of what will be on display this winter.
Not long after the Emeralds departed the floor last season in February did the work begin for 2019-20.
“We’re planning all the time,” Dahl said. “We’re working on costume designs, music, ordering warm-ups.”
Teams tend to stay close to the vest with their routines in the preseason.
The Emeralds are looking to keep the bar high after making the state finals in jazz and placing third in state high kick.
Dahl acted like a seasoned vet when asked to disclose a taste of what the Emeralds will unveil in jazz or high kick this winter.
“Nice try,” she said wryly.