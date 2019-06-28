We’re embarking on the Fourth of July week and the dog days of summer.
That means it’s a boring time for sports around these parts, doesn’t it?
To quote college football legend Lee Corso: “Not so fast, my friend.”
If you look around, there are plenty of cool goings on in town, in Minnesota and on a national scale.
Here’s a quick whip-around look at what I’ve got on my radar.
Keeping it local
For nearly 30 years, the Basher’s Do-Over men’s softball tournament has been a staple in Faribault. It’s now called the Jerry Kes Memorial Do-Over tournament in honor of the late Basher’s co-owner. Games will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Also on Saturday is the first of what plans to be an annual event. The Billy Hofmeister Battle of the Twins brings flat track asphalt motorcycle racing to Faribault at the Harley Davidson dealership in town. There is an admission fee, but it covers a day of racing from the youth amateur level up to seasoned professionals.
And, of course, there’s town ball. The Faribault Lakers played Friday night at home in their last game at Bell Field until July 7.
Nonetheless, the Waterville Indians are hosting their Wet Willy Invite featuring three games apiece on Saturday and Sunday with live music Saturday night at William J. Grose Field. The Indians play 5 p.m. Saturday against Cannon Falls (with music to follow) and on Sunday vs. Baseball 365 at 12:30 p.m. and Union Hill at 3.
Baseball 365 is a Minneapolis-based Class A squad that plays at historic Parade Stadium. It has an 11-13 record. The rest of the tournament teams are Class C. Waterville has won 16 in a row.
Waterville also hosts the Prior Lake Mudcats 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Morristown Morries are also home for a pair of 2 p.m. Saturday matinees against league foes the Blue Earth Pirates and Minnesota Lake Royals. The Indians are bound for a 13/60 League title, but a good showing this weekend could establish Morristown as one of the top teams in the next tier.
The Wanamingo Jacks are home 2 p.m. Saturday against the Winona Chiefs as the Jacks go for their ninth straight win and a season series sweep.
The Faribault VFW baseball team hosts Rochester John Marshall for an 11 a.m. doubleheader Saturday and is again home 5 p.m. Wednesday against Kasson-Mantorville. Faribault legion heads to Memorial Park in Dundas for a 7 p.m. Monday game and then has a home doubleheader 5 p.m. Tuesday with Rochester Mayo.
State-wide
The Twins are playing great baseball, but they’re away from Target Field until a series with the Rangers kicks off Friday.
A thirst for live pro sports can be quenched by catching the Lynx host the Atlanta Dream Tuesday night. At 6-5, Minnesota is in third in the Western Conference and is battling for a playoff spot despite the retirement of Lindsay Whalen and Maya Moore’s 2019 sabbatical.
It’s been cool to see NBA players latch on to support their female counterparts. The league seems to be taking off, but tickets as cheap as $12 for Tuesday’s game still makes it more accessible than other pro options.
The St. Paul Saints are also in town for a July 1-3 home series. One of my Minnesota sports regrets items is not getting out to CHS Field yet. Soon.
Golf fans like myself have been licking their chops this summer.
I wandered out last Saturday to the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine. It was fun to see the women take on one of the world’s longest, more grueling courses. World No. 114 Hannah Green winning wire-to-wire for her first major at age 22 was also a cool story.
Now, the 3M Open is coming this week out at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.
Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed are among the commitments to play. I’m curious to see how this event will challenge players as it formerly was a senior tournament where players torched the course with low scores.
Minnesotans came out in droves for past PGA Championships and the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine. I expect there will be enough folks who skip a week at the cabin to show up well for this standard PGA Tour event.
If golf’s not your cup of tee, Zac Brown Band is performing a concert on site on Friday.
Jumping ahead an extra week, Da Beauty League kicks off soon in Edina on Wednesday nights starting July 10. Faribault High School alum Seth Helgeson has played the most games all time in the hockey league with 28 in the past three years. Shattuck-St. Mary’s grad Drew Stafford is the all-time goals leader with 36 in 27 games. There’s no summer league in the NHL like there is in the NBA, but this a place where plenty of NHL players (many of them from Minnesota) get some reps in in a low-stress environment.
National
The NBA Summer League also opens on July 5 with the Timberwolves’ squad, featuring ex-Gopher Jordan Murphy, headed to Las Vegas. The free agency period also opens June 30. We’re not far from learning where the likes of Durant, Irving and Leonard will land. The NBA looks to be wide open as ever after the Warriors dominance. It’ll be fascinating to see how the landscape looks when rosters are finalized.
It’s not the Fourth of July without the national hot dog eating contest at Coney Island, right? Joey Chestnut is going for his 12th title after setting the record of 74 dogs in 2018. I don’t know if I’ve even been to a cookout with that my dogs on hand.
As I mentioned with the Twins, the MLB season is also still in full force. There’s a lot of time for things to change, but it’s kind of crazy how the division races are shaking out.
At press time, the Cubs have a one-game lead in the NL Central. All other division leaders are up by 4.5 games or more. The Dodgers’ best record in the MLB has them 13 games clear of Colorado in the NL West.