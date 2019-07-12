Sometimes I wonder if I'm on social media too much. While it's pertinent to my job here with the Faribault Daily News, I could probably afford to cut back on my screen time when out of the office.
But in the right instances, social media can serve to inform.
Last month on my @FDNMike Twitter account, I retweeted an account by the name of Minnesotan Major Leaguers (@MajorMinnesota).
"Faribault High School alumnus and three-year Washington Senators infielder Jimmy Pofahl was born on this date in 1917. He hit two home runs during his 1940 rookie season — both inside-the-parkers," read the June 18 tweet.
I'm aware of current MLB pitcher Jake Petricka, but as a newcomer to town within the last two years, I hadn't heard Pofahl's story.
Thank goodness for Baseball Reference.
My findings show James "Jimmy" Willard Pofahl was purchased by the Senators from the Minneapolis Millers of the American Association in the fall of 1939.
Pofahl was a righthander who could play any position in the infield. Checking in at 5-foot-11, Pofsahl accumulated 764 career at-bats.
He hit for a .220 batting average and had two homers with the Senators. His best year was in 1940 where he hit .234, drove in 36 runs and had 95 hits while primarily playing shortstop. Washington was 64-90 that year under manager Bucky Harris.
Pofahl was traded with Bobby Estalella and cash in March of 1943 to the Philadelphia Athletics in exchange for Bob Johnson, who would go on to be an eight-time all star outfielder.
Estalella led the A's with 11 home runs, but Pofahl never got on the field with the Athletics under the guidance of Hall of Fame manager Connie Mack. Mack was the longest serving manager in MLB history, holding the record for wins, losses and games managed.
Pofahl's career came to a close and he died in Owatonna in 1984.
Pofahl joins Petricka and Mike Johnson (1969-1974) as Faribault's major leaguers. As of 2013, Faribault High School was one of five Minnesota high schools to send two or more graduates to the MLB.
The next time I head out to Bell Field, I'll be sure to think about the three who made it to baseball's biggest stage from a town of 20,000.