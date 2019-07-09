Zach Van Thomme approached Faribault Post 43 West manager Kyle Murphy and said "I'm finishing it"
And he did.
The right hander Van Thomme pitched a complete game to help Faribault (4-11) end an eight-game skid with a 4-3 win in under 90 minutes Tuesday at home over Mankato East.
Post 43 bounced back from a 12-0 loss to Sleepy Eye less than 24 hours prior.
"We talked after the game for a while last night just about what we needed to work on," Murphy said. "Coming to the field today was night and day compared to last night. I told them after the game we had more fun, played with more passion and played with more toughness tonight."
Murphy credited the bottom of the order for coming up big.
No. 8 hitter Kipp Bonde and No. 9 Jake Dolter combined to go 4-for-5 with a walk.
Those two factored into a three-run third inning.
Starting with one out, Bonde and Dolter singled.
Noah Murphy drove in Bonde on a double and Jack Jandro singled to drive in Timmy Leider, who was running for Dolter, and Murphy.
Van Thomme had a no-hitter going through 3⅓ innings and worked out of two runners on with two outs in the fourth.
Post 43 threatened to run away with it in the fifth by loading the bases with no outs.
East coaxed a fielder's choice groundout and fly out.
Kyle Kohl walked in a run to salvage a run and a 4-0 lead.
East clawed back in the sixth with a pair of two-out singles to cut it to 4-3.
With runners on first and third, East attempted to get in a rundown between first and second to score the tying run.
Van Thomme stepped off the rubber, moved toward the runner at first before getting the runner at third in a rundown.
The catcher Dolter applied a tag at the last second to get the sliding runner.
The game ended with another out on the base paths.
With two outs and nobody on, an East batter tried to stretch a single down the right field line into a double. He beat the throw to second, but he came off the bag and was tagged out.
Bonde and Dolter had four of Faribault's six hits. Murphy's double was the lone extra base hit.
East had four hits and four walks against Van Thomme who struck out two. He threw 57 strikes on 99 pitches.
"He always comes ready when it’s his day to pitch," Murphy said. "He prepares well and gets in the mindset of getting ready to pitch."
Faribault next has a 6 p.m. Thursday doubleheader at Forest Lake.
Faribault 4, Mankato East 3
M — 000 003 0
F — 003 010 X
Faribault batting — Kipp Bonde 2-2, R, BB; Jake Dolter 2-3, R; Noah Murphy 1-2, RBI, BB, R, 2B; Jack Jandro 1-3, 2 RBI; Kyle Kohl 0-2, BB; Timmy Leider 0-0, R
Faribault pitching — Zach Van Thomme (W) 7IP-4H-3ER-3R-4BB-2K-99P