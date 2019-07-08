The Faribault High School wrestling program cares more about the results coming December through February, but it can’t help but be pleased with the work done this summer.
The Falcons’ wrestlers who attended the Augsburg team camp June 16-20 helped their camp team to first place out of approximately 20 in the tournament. Faribault teamed up with six wrestlers from Holdingford.
“We had about 12 kids there and each got 15 duals there,” Armbruster said. “There were technique sessions, too. But the wrestling in my honest opinion is secondary. It’s more for those kids to spend time with another and the camaraderie.”
The Falcons stayed in dorms at the NCAA Division III wrestling powerhouse and got to attend the June 18 Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox as part of the camp (a 4-3 Twins win).
Faribault once attended camps hosted by the reigning NCAA champion, whether it be in Oklahoma, Iowa, or wherever, but its settled into heading to Augsburg for the greater part of the decade.
Augsburg won its 13th NCAA title in 2019. Its staff and wrestlers helped lead the camp.
Ohio State coach Tom Ryan also appeared. He led the Buckeyes to an NCAA D-I national title in 2015 and was a two-time all-American as a wrestler at Iowa.
Cain Van Ryn, a 2018 FHS graduate, posted a 19-12 record as a freshman at Augsburg. He recorded five major decisions, three pins and placed first in the 149-pound bronze division at the Auggie Adidas Invitational.
Along with Augsburg, Faribault is teaming with Thorn Wrestling for a series of nine camp dates at FHS between June and July.
Thorn Wrestling is led by David Thorn, a St. Michael-Albertville High School grad who won four Minnesota prep state titles and was a two-time all-American at the University of Minnesota.
Armbruster once was a coach with the Minnesota Storm Wrestling Club, which helped him establish connections with Thorn and some of his former Gopher compatriots.
A number of former U of M grapplers have stopped into the Falcons’ wrestling room, including four-time all-Americans Zach Sanders and Tony Nelson.
“Some of the Gopher greats we’ve had them in our room,” Armbruster said of a rotating crew. “They love wrestling, they have a passion for it and want to give that to the next generation.”
The camps are split into kindergarten through fifth grade and sixth grade through 12th.
Faribault’s coaches will take back the reins to lead a technique camp July 24-26 at FHS, which is also divided up into K-5 and 6-12. Cost is $30 with Jesse Armbruster as the contact at jarmbruster@faribault.k12.mn.us.
Thorn and co. will reconvene for another fall preseason camp that is open to Faribault wrestlers K-12 as well as those from surrounding communities.
Dates are Sept. 10, 17 and 24; Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29; and Nov. 5 and 12. Cost is $135 for all dates and the contact is Armbruster.
“It’s another opportunity for kids to learn skills and not only just technique, but how to compete from other individuals,” Armbruster said. “We’re bringing in some of the best guys in the country.”