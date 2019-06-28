When Brendan Brisson makes a decision, he jumps in with both feet.
With still a long way to go in his development as a hockey player with aspirations to play in college and beyond, Brisson hopped on a flight from California to Faribault to play for Shattuck-St. Mary’s.
He had an immediate sense it was the right decision when he came over as a high school sophomore.
“I knew I wanted to go before I visited. My U14 bantam year I was playing for the LA Junior Kings,” Brisson said of his two-year stint with the program. “A bunch of my buddies, I had like 10 friends that played for Shattuck and they were the best team by far. I just read a bunch of good things about it from there and the history with (current NHL players Sidney Crosby and Nathan Mackinnon).”
Despite living in sunny California for much of his life, Brisson was tied to the ice since birth.
Father, Pat, is the co-head of the hockey division of Creative Artists Agency, which represents numerous NHL stars. Pat met wife, Kim, playing hockey on the beach in California.
“I was kind of bound to play hockey,” Brendan Brisson said.
He traveled the country with the LA Junior Kings program affiliated with the NHL franchise, the Los Angeles Kings. Brisson began to develop into a talented forward and thought about what his next step would be.
SSM quickly became the one and only option.
He was eager to join his friends at SSM, which has been referred to as “the Hogwarts of Hockey” for its ability to churn out magically talented players.
But Brisson was far from a finished product upon arrival.
“I think he’s a really cool story for the program,” said SSM Director of Boys Hockey and Prep coach Ben Umhoefer. “He made the decision to come here and physically had a long way to go. He wasn’t sure where he was going to fit in in our program. He was prepared at the time to potentially even play on the AA team. He knew he had a long ways to go with his game, but he wanted to be here and be in the environment.”
Brisson was not relegated to the AA squad, instead starting out on the Sabres’ U16 team. He not only made the team, but was an integral cog. Brisson scored three goals at nationals where SSM was a goal away from taking the title.
His growth continued into the next season sticking with U16 where he was a standout.
“It was so cool for me to see that it was pretty clear in his time here that he had talent, but he had a long way to go just in his physical maturation and then I think just really maturing as a person and really putting in the time to put in the player he wants to become,” Umhoefer said. “That’s where I give him a ton of credit. This year, it was clear that this is a guy who wants to play hockey for a long time. It showed with his actions around the rink, how he took care of his body.”
Brisson led the 2017-18 U16 team in goals (28) and assists (36) as SSM again qualified for nationals.
In August 2018, Brisson announced his commitment to the University of Michigan. He was weighing between Michigan, Boston University and Denver University.
Just like his decision to don the maroon and black of SSM, the choice to become a Wolverine was surefire.
“When I was growing up I always wanted to go to Michigan,” Brisson said. “At the time, I played for the Junior Kings where I grew up in LA. We were in a tournament in Detroit and we went to a Michigan game. I just fell in love with it there. The decision was easier for me.”
The Wolverines fell in love with Brisson’s ability to make things happen at forward. He only added to his highlight reel when he made SSM’s highest Prep team in 2018-19.
“I feel like I’m a playmaking center that can score,” Brisson said. “It was nice because the coaches let us play a creative game and I took advantage of that. Since we’re a powerhouse pretty much every year, no matter how good our team is we still roll our lines. So two years ago when I first came here I was undersized and I was a fourth line player. I still got the confidence because I knew I could play up there. I played U16 last year and I got more confidence this year.”
The Prep team had one of its strongest seasons in recent memory. The Sabres finished with a 43-9-4 overall record and sent defenseman Jackson LaCombe to the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the NHL Draft.
Brisson, a lefty who measures at 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds per SSM, led SSM with 101 points (42 goals, 59 assists) in 55 games. The season came to a disappointing finish in the national quarterfinals, but it was hard to point the finger at Brisson.
He co-led the tournament with 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) and was tops among those who played four or fewer tournament games.
That doesn’t even mention the increased role he shouldered off the ice. A relatively quiet kid made sure he was heard.
“The other thing that emerged was just the leadership,” Umhoefer said. “His first year he wasn’t overly vocal. He certainly worked hard, but he didn’t stand out in the effort he was putting in relative to other guys.
“This year, he found a voice in the locker room. His play was incredibly consistent the last three years. Credit to him, it’s a cool story for the program, and he believes he really has a chance to be good. It’s been fun for me to see him go through that development. He’s a joy to work with, I like the kid a lot, and I think he’s going to do really well.”
The plan is for Brisson to spend time with the United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel before shipping off to college. His path parallels friend and former SSM teammate, Matthew “Mackie” Samoskevich who’s going from SSM to Chicago to Michigan with him.
Samoskevich had 36 goals and 38 assists for SSM in 2018-19.
Brisson’s brother, Jordan, is also a Steel draft pick and is headed to SSM this fall for his sophomore season.
They both seek to ensure the Brisson name isn’t a one-generation name in hockey.
“My dad, I know he has the last name or whatever, but he’s always been good about just letting me be my own person,” Brisson said. “That’s the last thing I want, people thinking I get handed everything because of my dad. That was also a motivational piece, too, just proving to everyone I can do it.”