A sixth name now graces the press box at Bell Field.
The Faribault Baseball Association inducted Rick Rost's No. 24 into the Bell Field Hall of Fame. Rost joins inductees Leo Brand, Charlie Madson, Lowell Nomeland and Mike Morrissey who have replica baseball signs as well as current MLB pitcher and honoree Jake Petricka whose replica White Sox jersey hangs.
Rost coached 24 years at nearly every level in Faribault, most notably with Faribault High School from 1984-2007 and the Faribault Lakers amateur baseball team.
He was a three-sport athlete at FHS, a talented dual-sport athlete in football and baseball at St. Olaf College, and was a player and manager with the Lakers.
Rost currently manages the New Market Muskies after his FHS graduate sons, Nick and Nate, moved north to play for the nearby Muskies a few years ago.
The induction took place before Sunday afternoon's game, a 2-1 win Faribault over Dakota-Rice-Scott League leading New Market.
Rost felt a little out of place to be in the opposite dugout for such an occasion.
"Rick even told me beforehand he felt bad it happened on the day he was on the opposition," said Chris Reuvers, a former player of Rost's at FHS and a current Laker. "I said ‘Rick, listen, there’s a reason we wanted this to be on a day where you were there because we wanted Nick and Nate and the boys and the grandkids. We wanted them to be here. It’s a family thing.' It was awesome, it was great. We all got the chance to hang out and swap stories afterwards."
After pregame warmups were over and Rost was through hitting infield for the team, he donned his old sky blue Lakers jersey. "Faribo" was emblazoned on the front in navy blue. Rost was greeted near home plate by Reuvers, donned in his 1996 Lakers jersey, and FHS alum Adam Kline, who presented him with his sign.
Then, with his grandson by his side, Rost threw the ceremonial first pitch.
It's one of the few things he had yet to do at his hallowed grounds.
"(Reuvers) called me maybe over a week ago. I guess I was kind of surprised and now I’m humbled by it," Rost said of the honor. "Bell Field’s always been a special place; I’ve spent a lot of time there playing and coaching. Mowing the infield, trimming the vines and that sort of thing."
To Reuvers and the rest of the Falcons or Lakers who played in Rost's era, it truly felt as if he did it all.
His name finds a rightful place with others to make their mark on baseball in Faribault.
"Those guys paved the way, Rick chief among them," Reuvers said. "It was those guys who made me ride my BMX bike down to Bell Field because I just wanted to watch baseball and do whatever I could because that’s how much I cared about it. For those guys to pave the way it really was cool. To see his kids come up through the system and for all of us to build upon this program is cool.
"He deserves every last part of this, because without him, and I told him this today, we walked the sign out to him we’ll hang at Bell Field. I said ‘Hey, Rick, without you I’m not here. None of us are here.’ He understands that. The kids like Adam Kline and (former Falcon and current Laker) Mike Carpentier, none of us are here without the likes of Rick Rost."
Not long after Rost graduated from St. Olaf did he find his way back to Faribault.
Rost played for Nomeland as a junior and Madson as a senior at FHS and went on to be next in line to coach FHS.
"Those guys inspired me a lot, they were great coaches. Also my college coach, coach Jim Dimick. "I played Laker ball for 20 years. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to major in in college, but it didn’t take long to know I wanted to coach. So I got out of college and there weren’t many jobs open, but I had a teaching degree. I had loans to pay off so I went home and started subbing. Halfway through my subbing, a job opened up. a phy ed teacher went to the Navy midway through the year. I took over and I was doing ninth and tenth grade for a little while. Then Charlie resigned and I was fortunate enough to get the job. I never figured I’d be able to not only get a head coaching job at a young age, but in my hometown. I’ve always been a Falcon."
Rost was the starting center fielder for the 1990 Lakers team that made the state tournament.
The Lakers didn't make it back until 2014 and nearly folded in the interim due to lack of numbers, long road trips and Class B competition. Rost is pleased to see the new direction of Faribault baseball spearheaded by the likes of current FHS coach and Lakers manager, Charlie Lechtenberg, and current Laker Ryan Archambault.
The Lakers moved down to Class C and entered the DRS, which proved to be life rafts for a team now regarded as one of the toughest in the state.
Faribault's made state four of the last five years.
The Lakers will co-host the state tournament in 2022 for the first time in over 40 years.
"Here’s what’s so great about Rick. We got done, we won the game, but all he cared about was ‘How’s the field going to look like for the state tournament? What do you need help with?’ That’s the kind of guy Rick is. Because he cares. That’s why we wanted to honor Rick today, for his dedication for 35-plus years to being dedicated to Faribault baseball."