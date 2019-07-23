Fandom for Faribault wrestling runs rampant within the city limits.
This year, the Falcons are sure to have a fan residing 50 miles north.
Faribault youth and high school wrestlers are under the tutelage of University of Minnesota rising sophomore Patrick McKee. He works in conjunction with Thorn Wrestling Camps.
McKee, a 2018 St. Michael-Albertville graduate, is working with Faribault wrestlers for eight sessions throughout the summer. Monday's was the seventh of eight.
"At first I didn’t know any of them and now I’m starting to get to know these guys," McKee said of a growing rapport. "It’s a great group of kids, especially these high schoolers, great young men. Wrestling wise, they’ve made huge gains here."
McKee said he drew some good-spirited ire for beginning with a lot of basics and fundamentals in early sessions. But you can't go anywhere in wrestling without a good base.
"We started working really basic right away and I think it’s essential to work basic right away because I don’t know what these guys know. A lot of the kids, especially the younger kids will be like ‘What if I know these moves?’ and you might know them, but you’ve got to master them now," McKee said. "It takes repetition, repetition, repetition so I’m just trying to start that here and introduce a couple new moves they can work on. It’s really been fun this summer working with these kids."
McKee said every session is slightly different. The outline often consists of a 15-20 minute warm up with habits borrowed from the Gophers.
After warm up, "they just start hitting their takedowns. You’re setting them up a little bit, moving them and getting them into the leg and it’s a light finish," McKee said. "We’ll go 10 minutes of that and at the end of that they’re sweating hard and their heart’s pounding. We’ll take a little bit of a break then start getting into technique. Usually at the end I’ll try to do a little bit of live (wrestling) but sometimes we’ll run out of time doing so much technique."
These camps were originally to be divided into younger and older wrestlers, but the Faribault staff and McKee agreed it made more sense to combine into one large group as numbers allowed it.
"We first started off in two different groups and we ended up combining into one. I figure these little guys are pretty tough, they can run with the big guys," McKee said. "I just wanted them in one practice so that the little guys can see how the big guys practice and work hard. That’s kind of how I grew up, seeing the kids at the high school who I looked up to working hard."
McKee's early forays into coaching also include helping out with a club in Brainerd.
In his 2018-19 redshirt freshman season, McKee's overall record was 15-4 at 125 pounds. He went 3-1 in the Big Ten. McKee recorded three pins, one major decision and four technical falls. He was the North Country Open champion and finished third place at the Edinboro Open and Daktronics Open.
At STMA, McKee was a three-time Class AAA state champion and two-time All-American. His uncle, Melvin Pender, was an Olympic gold medalist in 1968.
The Falcons are also at work this week at Faribault Wrestling Camp Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the high school. Kindergarten through fifth grade is 1-3 p.m. and sixth through 12th grade is 5-7:30 p.m. Registration is allowed at the door.