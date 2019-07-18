Manitoba, Canada. Russia. Poland. And, of course, Faribault.
The Shattuck-St. Mary's hockey camps know no bounds as far as where players come from to hone their craft at one of the world's top hockey institutions.
SSM hosts four weeks of boys camps for ages 11-16 in July and one week for girls ages 11-18 at the end of June. SSM Director of Goaltending Des Christopher also holds goaltender-specific camps at SSM in conjunction with TGC Goalie School.
"We split them into groups by age. We have our coaches running the practice. We have a lot of our current students and alumni helping out as coaches or counselors for the week or as on-ice assistants," said Director of Boys Summer Hockey, Jason Horstman of SSM's own camps. "Some kids come from for one week, some kids come from two or three. Not usually four. A lot of times we’ll have 20-30 kids stay overnight Saturday for the next week. We’re on the ice three times a day. The morning is a skills session, the afternoon is a team-play session with scenarios and the night session is a full game or small area games. They have a workout in there, a classroom session, group activities, so they’re pretty busy."
The smoothies at the Sabre Cafe are a big hit, too.
The camp is geared toward players outside of the SSM program, though there are attendees who will join the Sabres' under-14 Bantam team in 2019-20.
All are welcome to attend.
"It’s really everybody. Typically it tends to be pretty good, but there’s no application, there’s no prerequisite or anything like that," Horstman said. "Anybody can sign up. If they’re curious, they can call and ask me and ask questions if it’s a good fit. A triple-A kid in Arizona is very different than a double-A kid in Minnesota. So skill levels vary, but for the most part it’s been pretty good. Very few outliers one way or the other."
The camp is led entirely by coaches and former athletes with SSM ties, which Horstman said helps theirs stand apart from other camps.
Horstman has been involved with SSM camps for 14 years.
One of his counselors is Nick Bruneteau, an Omaha, Nebraska native currently playing professionally for the Italian team S.G. Cortina Hafro in the Alps Hockey League. He's helped at the boys camps for over a decade.
"I think I’m on year 11 or 12," Brunteau said. "For me, I can speak why a lot of guys come back (to help at the camp). From when you went here with the culture and everything, it’s a great way for guys to not only to give back, but to see old faces, coaches and train."
Bruneteau also played collegiately at Vermont University.
Along with the tangible on-ice training, he believes one of the camp's biggest benefits is the guidance he and his cohorts can provide.
"You obviously have experienced coaches and players here," Bruneteau said. "That was always a cool thing to me as a kid was when you see your coaches playing college hockey or juniors. For a lot of these kids, it’s a nice thing to pick their brains and see the path they took and where they ended up."
Openings are available for the camp's third session July 21-27 and fourth session July 28-Aug. 3.
Cost is $699 for goalies, $975 for day campers and $1,199 for boarders.
More information on the camps, as well as registration, is available under the "Camps" tab at SSMAthletics.org or by calling 507-333-1691.