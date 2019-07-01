Approximately 400 people descended on the Faribault Harley-Davidson dealership Saturday afternoon.
No, there wasn't a big sale or a run on bikes.
It was for the innaugural edition of the Billy Hofmeister Battle of the Twins motorcycle flat track races.
Aamateur and professional talent descended primarily from around the Midwest. There were 42 riders in total. None were local to the Faribault area.
"For a first annual event, we brought in some awesome riders," said Faribault Harley-Davidson president Ann Hofmeister. "It was brave of them to take on a new event. They enjoyed the setting and the track and we learned a few things that we can improve for next year.
The dealership's asphalt parking lot transformed into a small oval race track where young amateur riders all the way to grown professionals showed off their racing skills.
When the races got underway around noon on a hot, sunny and sticky day, racers' wheels were rarely facing straight as quick, sharp turns were required to traverse the oval-shaped tracked. As few as two bikes and as many as 13 in the final race filled the track at a given time.
"Holding races at a dealership is unique," Ann Hofmeister said. "Most aren't in that type of setting or venue."
Before the races began closer to eye level, the crowds were instructed to look overhead.
"My buddies have airplanes so I said 'Why don’t you buzz the crowd with a flyover?'," began event namesake Billy Hofmesiter. "And they did!"
Event goers could also look behind the track where food stands were there to feed hungry fans.
Billy Hofmeister has nearly four decades of Pro Class Racing experience. He did not participate in this event, instead helping to prepare his No. 101 bike for Mac McGrew, a successful rider from Hawley, Minnesota.
Billy credited the Shadow Valley Drifters organization in helping run the event.
An archived livestream of the races is posted online at the Chris Raguse YouTube channel.
Event organizers were pleased with the turnout considering the hand it was dealt. It was a popular getaway weekend with the Fourth of July approaching and heat indices approaching 100 degrees were not ideal.
"We thought we pulled off a good, safe, fun and family-friendly event that shows why we love motorcycles," Ann Hofmeister said.
Saturday's races were one of 11 dates on the Grand National Hooligan Championship series that covers four states and primarily Wisconsin.