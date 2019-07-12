The Faribault Post 43 West American Legion baseball team was unable to string together its first win streak of the season Thursday.
Host Forest Lake Post 225 escaped with a 5-4 win in game one and rolled 11-1 in the night cap.
Faribault (4-13) outhit Forest Lake 8-5 in game one and led 4-0 after four innings thanks to a big top of the second.
Five singles and three walks led to four runs.
Josh Oathoudt had a two-RBI single, Kyle Kohl walked in a run and Alex Korbel singled for the fourth.
Forest Lake got one back in the fifth on a passed ball and tied the game in the sixth. A sacrifice fly and one of two Faribault errors on the night tied up the game.
Post 43 put runners on first and second in the decisive seventh inning but came up scoreless.
In the bottom half, two straight walks and a sacrifice bunt put Forest Lake runners on second and third with one out. The runner on third was caught stealing home for the second out. A walk loaded the bases and a passed ball ended the game.
Forest Lake used that momentum to outhit Faribault 12-6 in game two. Errors were costly again as Forest Lake was unblemished and Faribault made three.
Forest Lake's high school season team was 6-17 playing Class AAAA last season, but the Rangers are typically a strong baseball program with winning seasons in each of the four previous spring seasons.
Faribault hosts Albert Lea 7 p.m. Monday.
Forest Lake 5, Faribault 4 (game 1)
Fa. — 040 000 0
Fo. — 000 013 1
Faribault batting — Kipp Bonde 2-3, R, HBP; Jake Dolter 1-2, R, 2 BB; Josh Oathoudt 1-3, R, 2 RBI, BB, SB; Alex Korbel 1-3, RBI, BB; Noah Murphy 1-4, R; Zach Van Thomme 1-4; Kyle Kohl 0-2, RBI, 2 BB
Faribault pitching — Kohl 4⅓IP-4H-1ER-1R-4BB-2K-66P, Oathoudt (L) 2⅓IP-1H-0ER-4R-4BB-2K-61P
Forest Lake 11, Faribault 1 (5 innings)
Fo. — 303 14X X
Fa. — 001 00X X
Faribault batting — Jack Jandro 2-2; Oathoudt 1-2, R, BB; Kohl 1-2, RBI; Van Thomme 1-2; Murphy 1-3
Faribault pitching — Dolter (L) 1IP-3H-3ER-3R-0BB-0K-19P, Bonde 2IP-4H-3ER-3R-2BB-3K-46P, Korbel 2IP-5H-1ER-5R-0BB-3K-41P
Indians keep streak alive in walk-off fashion
The Waterville Indians have already clinched the 13/60 League crown, but one of their closer contenders put their unbeaten league record in jeopardy Thursday.
A Nolan Grose walk-off in the bottom of the ninth lifted Waterville (22-1, 15-0 13/60) to a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Lake Royals (8-6 13/60).
Minnesota Lake led 6-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. A two-run single by Sam Stier cut the deficit by a third.
A Tommy Gannon two-run homer to left field in the seventh brought Waterville back within striking distance.
The Indians were in uncharted territory as they entered on a 21-game win streak with only two non-league games decided by fewer than three runs in that span.
Grose kept the comeback going with a sacrifice fly and Riley Schultz tied the game with a single in the eighth.
Waterville did not make an out in the ninth facing reliever Nathan Moore.
Ty Kaus doubled, Stier singled and Ben Boran walked to load the bases.
Grose hit a hard ground ball and reached on an error by the first baseman to score Kaus.
The Indians are on the road for their final five games starting 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wells Wildcats. They will be home for their opening Region 6C playoff game July 28. Time and opponent are to be determined.
K-W Legion falls to Pine Island
Pine Island Post 184 pulled away late to down Kenyon-Wanamingo Post 78 by an 8-0 final Thursday in Wanamingo.
PI outhit K-W 9-4 and was error-free. Seven errors plagued K-W.
Owen Hilke tossed five innings and had five strikeouts for K-W. He was followed by two innings and two strikeouts for Colin Sviggum.
K-W sticks at home 6 p.m. Monday to face Elysian-Morristown.
P — 003 032 0
K — 000 000 0