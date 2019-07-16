The postseason begins this week for Kenyon-Wanamingo and Elysian-Morristown American Legion baseball teams.
Both Division II sqauds are in the 16-team East Central Sub-State tournament hosted by Glencoe/Plato.
E-M finished second in League A and draws the No. 3 team from League H, Giant Valley. Giant Valley is largely composed of players from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis. Minnehaha went 20-5 in the spring high school season and qualified for the Class AA state tournament.
K-W finished third in League G and will take on the No. 2 team from League E, Plato.
Plato is largely composed of players from Glencoe-Silver Lake High School. G-SL went 19-7 and also went to the AA state tournament.
The tournament is double elimination with the winner moving on to the eight-team state tournament Aug. 2-4 in Ely.