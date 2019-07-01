The shorthanded Faribault Lakers ran into another tough opponent Friday.
For the second straight game, the Lakers (9-11, 8-9 Dakota-Rice-Scott League) dropped by a 6-0 final to a team in orange and black. On Tuesday, it was at the Dundas Dukes and Friday at home to the New Prague Orioles.
New Prague (9-8, 8-8 DRS) scored two in the second inning, one in the fifth and three in the seventh.
No. 3 hitter Austin Bachman led New Prague with a 3-for-5 night with two RBIs and was a home run away from the cycle.
Max Fierst was the winning pitcher and Porter Sartor took the loss. In seven innings he gave up five earned runs out of six total on 11 hits.
Faribault loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh but couldn't break through. The Lakers have been without several starters in recent game, whether to injury or personal time away.
The Orioles picked up the season sweep of Faribault, which could be important in the league standings. Top four teams in the DRS earn playoff byes into the Region 3C.
Bottom eight have to win a best-of-3 series to advance.
New Prague sits in fifth place and Faribault sixth.
New Prague has won five in a row including a 2-1 win over New Market on Sunday which handed the Muskies their first loss of the season. Faribault's loss three in a row, though two were non-league games.
Faribault has another non-league game 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Red Wing Aces (12-10) out of the Classic Cannon Valley League.
The two teams have two mutual opponents: Union Hill Bulldogs and Rochester Roadrunners.
Red Wing won 11-2 at Union Hill and 9-8 vs. Rochester. Faribault lost 6-1 at Union Hill and 4-2 vs. Rochester.
Indians win innaugural invite
The Waterville Indians passed a trio of tests at their two-day home Wet Willy Invite tournament to extend their win streak to 19.
Waterville (19-1) beat the Cannon Falls Bears (7-13) 2-0 Saturday afternoon and followed with two more Sunday matinee wins 7-6 vs. Baseball 365 (4-13) and 7-1 vs. the Union Hill Bulldogs (6-15).
All games were seven innings.
Dalton Grose pitched a complete game shutout with three hits (all singles) allowed. Nate Lee led seven Indians to hit safely with two hits. Tom Gannon and Ben Boran doubled for the team's extra-base hits.
Luke Winchell threw six innings for the Bears. He allowed a run in the third and sixth inning.
Waterville picked up its first win over a Class A squad by beating Baseball 365.
365 scored four in the top of the first and led until Waterville scored three in the sixth to tie it up.
Waterville again came back from down one in extras in the ninth. Riley Schultz singled with no outs to drive in Boran and Gannon Walked with the bases loaded and one out for the walk-off win.
Schultz, Grose and Ty Kaus each had two hits. Kaus had three RBIs.
Bladyn Bartelt pitched all nine innings. In 115 pitches he allowed five earned runs and struck out nine while walking three.
Prior to the weekend, the Indians hadn't been in a game decided by fewer than four runs.
They could finally breathe easier in the tournament's final game. The Indians scored one in the first, three in the third, one in the fourth and two in the sixth to take a 7-0 lead.
Gannon became the third Waterville pitcher to toss a complete game. His one run allowed was unearned. He was efficient, needing just 88 pitches and collecting three strikeouts.
Kaus, Sam Stier, Boran and Lee each had two hits.
Waterville hosts the Prior Lake Mudcats (10-9) 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in another non-league game.
Morries split home games
The Morristown Morries split a pair of weekend games at Babe Nordmeier Field.
On Saturday, the Blue Earth Pirates (9-8, 8-4 13/60 League) blanked the Morries (8-6, 7-6 13/60) 3-0. It was the Pirates' fourth straight win.
Morristown bounced back for a comeback victory Sunday against the Minnesota Lake Royals (6-5, 6-4 13/60).
Taylor Glende earned a no decision in pitching seven effective innings. He allowed one unearned run and three hits.
Morristown scored a lone run in the first, third and sixth innings to lead 3-0.
ML scored an unearned run in the seventh and took advantage of more defensive woes to go up 5-3 in the eighth.
Brent Vollbrecht halved the deficit in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI double.
The Royals scored two more in the ninth.
For Morristown, Tate Harmon hit a solo home run and Glende a triple.
An error by the ML pitcher on a comebacker with runners on first and third allowed another run to score and moved the tying run to third.
Bryan Lamont picked up the game-tying RBI on a fielder's choice.
Matt Saemrow came up big with a double to left center field to score Lamont from first base.
The Morries swept the Royals for the season. They also won 5-3 May 29 in Minnesota Lake.
Morristown has five games left on the schedule and is away from home until July 20. Next is 3 p.m. Sunday at the St. Clair Wood Ducks. Morristown won the first meeting 7-2 June 2 at home.
Jacks win 9th straight
It's been over three weeks since an opponent has stayed within three runs of the Wanamingo Jacks.
The amateur baseball team won its ninth straight game by a 7-2 final Saturday at home to complete the season sweep of the Winona Chiefs (5-9, 4-5 Twin Rivers).
The Jacks (14-3, 6-3 Twin Rivers) plated four runs in the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie on a hot, sticky day at Memorial Field.
Cleanup hitter Sean Wingfield helped lead the way with a 2-for-5, four-RBI day with a double and run scored. No. 3 hitter Alex Roosen went 3-for-3 with two runs, a double and two walks. Brady Anfinson went 4-for-5 with three runs scored.
Wingfield drove in two runs in the bottom of the fifth to give Wanamingo a 2-1 lead.
Starting pitcher Anfinson earned a no decision in six strong innings of work throwing to brother Andrew behind the plate. The righty allowed one unearned run but threw a lot of pitches with four walks and five strikeouts. Anfinson scattered six singles.
Connor Sviggum allowed a run in relief in the seventh but limited the damage to go on to pick up the win.
The Jacks scored four in the seventh and another in the eighth. Wanamingo's allowing 1.7 runs per game over its last seven.
Alex Roosen pitched two scoreless innings.
Kenyon-Wanamingo High School rising junior Owen Hilke started at first base and went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Hilke's classmate Tyler Craig also got the start in the field at second base.
Lee Trocinski took the loss for Winona, going 6⅓ innings allowing eight hits, four runs (all earned), one walk and four strikeouts. Zak Mayo pitched 1⅔ in relief with six hits allowed, three runs (two earned), a walk and no strikeouts.
Matt Clark went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a double for the Chiefs' only extra-base hit.
Seven games remain on the regular season schedule. All are Twin Rivers League games and three are at home. The Jacks return to the diamond 2 p.m. at the Owatonna Aces (6-8, 3-4 Twin Rivers). Wanamingo won the first meeting 6-2 June 9 at home.
Wanamingo is at the Waseca Braves July 10 and is back home 2 p.m. July 13 vs. the Dodge County Diamondbacks.