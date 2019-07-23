After a historic run as Shattuck-St. Mary's Director of Hockey, Tom Ward is returning to Faribault with some NHL seasoning.
Ward began as a coach at SSM in 1999 and assumed his director role in 2006. During his tenure at SSM, the boys and girls hockey programs won 22 national championships. He coached the boys prep team to eight titles.
In Ward's final season, SSM claimed a school record four USA Hockey Tier I national titles.
Ward departed in July 2016 to become an assistant coach with the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.
After three years in New York, Ward returns to SSM as Director of Player and Coach Development.
"I always kept in touch with everybody during my time in Buffalo," Ward said. "In conversation over the last year or so I kind of put some feelers out. If something happened, I’d be interested in coming back."
It's a new role created for Ward, though he envisions his duties as close to what he had before. He'll work in conjunction with Director of Boys Hockey/boys prep coach Ben Umhoefer and Director of Girls Hockey/girls prep coach Gordie Stafford.
"Before I left, Ben Umhoefer and Larry Horstman were basically the three people running the program," Ward said. "Basically what we’re going to do is divvy up the responsibilities. I have basically the same responsibilities as before, but I’m not going to coach.
SSM athletic director Michele Cornish said Ward will also be active in hockey and alumni relations.
"We're bringing him back and hopefully he will have a positive impact on players, coaches and alumni," Cornish said. "He's got great experience with the Buffalo Sabres."
Ward will not focus on a specific team or gender in his overarching role.
"He’s going to have an impact on the program top to bottom," Cornish said. "He's not stepping in as a head coach or an assistant."
Ward said a factor in his return was the familiarity with the program while acknowledging the school and athletic program is ever-changing in search of reaching new levels.
"It's really familiar. It’s good to see old friends again and go to work with those guys and gals. There are always good people around," Ward said. "It’s been exciting. It’s energized me, it’s good to see people and get back into something I’ve got a pretty good handle on. I've got a lot of sweat equity here."
Ward's first orders of business on the job will be familiarizing with the player pool which has almost all refreshed since his departure. He'll also get to know new coaches and get a firm grip on the status of the program and ways to innovate.
His time in Buffalo gave him some tips and tools to take to SSM, but he feels no need to make a big overhaul.
"A lot of things I learned were affirming the fact that what we’re doing here at Shattuck is good stuff," Ward said. "It’s winning stuff, it’s good people stuff. We’re trying first and foremost to have good kids who are also really good players."
Ward grew up in Richfield, Minnesota, and played at the University of Minnesota. He was drafted, but didn't play im the NHL.
He was on head coach Phil Housley's staff from 2017-19. Housley was fired after recording a 58-84-22 record over three seasons.
Housley is a St. Paul native who was recently hired as an assistant by the Arizona Coyotes.
Ralph Krueger was hired in May as Buffalo's new head coach.