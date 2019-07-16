In two years' time, Payton Evenstad will trade the lake shorefront for the sandy beaches of California.
The rising Faribault High School junior has committed to play NCAA Division I volleyball at the University of San Diego.
It hasn't been much longer than that when when Evenstad picked up the game.
Most scholarship athletes are lifers in their sport. Evenstad proved to be a natural.
Her introduction to volleyball came as an eighth-grader. Right from the jump, Evenstad proved ready for higher competition.
Her and some of her friends tried out at the high school and made the junior varsity team.
"I just tried the sport and thought it was really fun. I love the competitiveness of the game," Evenstad said. "It’s really fast and you can’t let the ball hit the ground, that’s the bottom line. I was able to see the things that go into it and what you have to see (as a player). I really enjoyed the strategy of the game."
Evenstad hit the ground running and quickly delved into the more competitive club volleyball scene. She latched on with one of Minnesota's premier clubs, Burnsville-based Northern Lights.
While still acclimating to the game, Evenstad made Northern Lights' 13 Red team, the lowest of four at that age level in the club.
The opportunity to receive specialized coaching and a nationwide tournament schedule accelerated Evenstad's growth.
A busy practice and match schedule gave her the reps needed to catch up with the competition who were years ahead experience wise.
The next year, Evenstad was on the top 14-1 Premiere team.
Drawing attention
It was her 14 year when she began to pop up on college recruiting radars.
"It’s kind of young but that’s when colleges start to get a look at you," Evenstad said. "At qualifiers and tournaments Northern Lights is well known. If they watch you and they’re interested, they send you letters. My first letter was from Marquette. Then my 15 year came and the process started to get more real. I started to get more letters. I’d see how interested they are in me just by calling them. In the summer there were camps you could go to to see if they like you. You have competition, players trying to take the same position."
Evenstad estimated she went to three or four college camps. It didn't take long for her to feel like San Diego, one of the meccas for sand and traditional volleyball, was destined to be her next home.
"I got to see their campus and (coaches and I) talked on the phone for quite a long time," Evenstad. "Once I was on campus, it felt right."
Evenstad credited the coaching she received in her development, particularly at Northern Lights with 14-1 coach Monika Getchell and 15-1/16-1 coaches Walt and daughter Lindsey Weaver.
"(Walt Weaver) helped me the most. He was a setter back in his day," Evenstad said. "He’s been coaching volleyball forever and helped me a lot."
Weaver's resume is extensive. He was an AA United States Volleyball Association player in the 1970s and 80s, winning various regional tournaments.
As a coach, he led Apple Valley High School to two big-school state championships and 13 state appearances. He also won a state championship at Lakeville North High School and had stints with the Minnesota Monarchs professional team and St. Olaf College, among other stops.
Lindsey Weaver is an assistant on the Macalester College staff.
Evenstad now stands at 6 feet tall and has had good height and athleticism, particularly for her position. Her physical advantages pair well with an agile mind.
"During club season I’m probably a good size. Setters don’t have to be tall, but it helps," Evenstad said. "What stood out for me is kind of my deceptiveness. That’s probably one of my stronger suits."
Defenses stay on their toes wondering where her fingertips will guide the ball.
"If you were a college coach on the sidelines and you were a Division I person looking at a prospect that you were going to recruit, the reason you would look at Payton is because she has a release on the ball that I wouldn’t say is unique, but it’s unique to a very few number of people in the skill level at that position," Walt Weaver said. "That means the ball comes out of her hands very quickly because that’s what’s required when you’re trying to fool defenses. She has an ability to put the ball with that type of quickness in front of her, behind her or in the middle of her. That’s not easy to do. There aren’t a ton of people who can do what she can."
Evenstad isn't asked to take on as much of an offensive load with Northern Lights, but she was a jack of all trades in 2018 in her debut season on FHS varsity.
She made the Faribault Daily News all-area team thanks to leading the Falcons in kills (159) and service aces (30) and just missed the team assists mark (204).
Setters tend to commit to college sooner than their peers at other positions. Nonetheless, her commitment in 2018 still came relatively early.
"In general her talent and technique has allowed her to earn a college scholarship early in her career," Weaver said. "It’s not easy to get into. They may have one setter for two or three classes. There are a very few number of people in the States who play volleyball that get a setting scholarship to that level of school."
Evenstad will play for one of college's top head coaches in Jennifer Petrie. Petrie has led the Tereros to 15 NCAA tournament appearances including consecutively from 2012-17.
Petrie is a five-time West Coast Conference Coach of the Year in her 20-years at USD.
The Tereros will graduate their starting setter after the 2019 season with a sophomore waiting in the wings.
"I knew that I wanted to get out of the state of Minnesota. San Diego contacted me and at first I was excited because it’s in California," Evenstad said. "I looked into their whole schedule. I like the teams that they play. I like how their season goes. They’re ranked pretty well and they usually do well. I’m really competitive myself and I wanted to go to a school that’s competitive enough for me but not where I can’t play."
For now, she's staying grounded with Northern Lights and FHS with the latter beginning its season in a month.
Evenstad's bullish on what the Falcons, who return over 75 percent of their lineup from an 8-17 squad a season ago, can do. FHS also battled injuries and hopes to be healthier this time around.
"I’d probably say to push everyone to go as far as they can," Evenstad said of her goal entering the season. "The number one thing is believing you can do it. You can’t just guess ‘I don’t know if the season’s going to be good.’ We have to believe we can do it."