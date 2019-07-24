The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association released its preseason polls Wednesday.
Kenyon-Wanamingo is No. 1 in Class A as the Knights move down this season from AA. K-W is one of six southern Minnesota teams in the top 10 including No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
WEM's Gopher Conference rival, Medford, is No. 2 in A. K-W and Medford scrimmaged this summer. WEM's Section 2A rival, Mayer Lutheran, is No. 3.
K-W's rival in the Hiawatha Valley League, Stewartville, is No. 1 in AA. HVL school Kasson-Mantorville is No. 6 in AA.
Eagan headlines AAA. Faribault's section mates Lakeville South and Lakeville North are No. 2 and No. 8, respectively.
Faribault's only ranked foe on the schedule is WEM, though the Falcons could run into other top teams at tournaments in Apple Valley, Farmington or Blaine. Big 9 Conference opponent, Northfield, is among those in AAA receiving votes.
Bethlehem Academy's perennially tough schedule includes AA No. 5 Marshall, Stewartville, K-W, Medford, WEM and tough tournaments including the Class A Showcase.
WEM will see K-W, Faribault, AA No. 4 Belle Plaine, Medford, AA No. 3 Concordia Academy and will compete in the Class A Showcase.
K-W will take on WEM, K-M, Stewartville and will compete in the Class A Showcase and at the Eastview tournament.
The next polls will come out Sept. 2.
Class A — 1. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 2. Medford, 3. Mayer Lutheran, 4. Minneota, 5. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 6. Mabel-Canton, 7. Ada-Borup, 8. Caledonia, 9. Carlton, 10. Henning
Class AA — 1. Stewartville, 2. North Branch, 3. Concordia Academy, 4. Belle Plaine, 5. Marshall, 6. Kasson-Mantorville, 7. Sauk Centre, 8. Pequot Lakes, 9. Southwest Christian, 10. Watertown-Mayer
Class AAA — 1. Eagan, 2. Lakeville South, 3. Wayzata, 4. Champlin Park, 5. East Ridge, 6. Stillwater, 7. Prior Lake, 8. Lakeville North, 9. New Prague, 10. Hopkins. Receiving votes: Hutchinson, Minnetonka, Moorhead, Northfield, St. Paul
DRS playoff update
Round one of the Dakota-Rice-Scott League amateur baseball playoffs got underway Tuesday.
Seeds 1-4 in the league, which includes the No. 4 Faribault Lakers, earned a bye from the league playoffs into the Region 3C playoffs.
Seeds 5-12 play a best-of-three series.
On Tuesday, the No. 5 Montgomery Mallards beat the No. 12 Shakopee Coyotes 5-0, the No. 6 Prior Lake Mudcats beat the No. 11 Webster Sox 2-1, the No. 10 Union Hill Bulldogs beat the No. 7 St. Benedict Saints 6-1 and the No. 8 Lonsdale Aces beat the No. 9 Veseli Warriors 4-3 in 10 innings.
Low seeds will host game two on Thursday. Third games, if necessary, will be Friday unless a pair of teams mutually agree to play Saturday.
Faribault will host the highest seed to advance 4 p.m. Sunday, which projects to be Montgomery if the Mallards win one of the next two games.
Region 6C matchups finalized
The matchups have been finalized for the Region 6C amateur baseball playoffs, which combines the 13/60 League and River Valley League.
The 13/60 champs, the Waterville Indians, will play at a time to be determined Sunday at William J. Grose Park against Saturday's winner of RVL No. 7 Arlington A's vs. No. 10 13/60 Cleveland Spiders.
Win or lose, Waterville will play again in the double elimination tournament 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at the high seed. The Indians are the tournament's overall top seed.
The Morristown Morries are right below their rivals from Morristown on the bracket.
The Morries finished tied for third in the 13/60 but fell to the fifth seed after tiebreakers. They'll travel to RVL No. 4 St. Peter Saints at a time to be determined Sunday.
Win or lose, Morristown plays 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at the high seed.
Also on that side of the bracket are No. 2 RVL Belle Plaine Tigers vs. No. 8 13/60 Janesville Jays and No. 3 13/60 St. Clair Wood Ducks vs. No. 6 Le Sueur Braves.
The bottom half of the bracket features No. 3 RVL Gaylord Islanders vs. No. 6 13/60 Eagle Lake Expos, No. 2 13/60 Blue Earth Pirates vs. No. 7 13/60 Wells Wildcats, No. 4 13/60 Minnesota Lake Royals vs. No. 5 RVL Henderson Tigers and No. 1 RVL Jordan Brewers vs. No. 9 13/60 Lake Crystal Lakers or No. 8 RVL Fairfax Cardinals.
Top three teams from the tournament advance to the Class C state tournament.