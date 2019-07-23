The Fury 10U Purple fastpitch softball team is heading to Caswell Park in North Mankato this weekend to compete at the USA Softball Northern Nationals. The team enters with a 39-6 record after taking second place at the MN State Tier 2 tournament with a heartbreaking, extra-innings loss to Rosemount in the title game.
Fury 10U Purple will also compete in the MONSTA National Championships the next weekend in Bloomington.
12U Purple heading to Rapid City
The Fury 12U Purple fastpitch team is off to Rapid City, South Dakota this weekend to compete at the USA Softball Northern Nationals. The team enters with a 36-6-4 record and has outscored opponents 488-148 after taking third place at the MN State Tier 4 tournament.
The team has taken home hardware in all five tournaments it's entered, including two Gold bracket championships. 12U Purple will compete in the MONSTA National Championships the next weekend in Lakeville.