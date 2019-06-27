Only a skeleton crew was available for the Faribault Lakers Wednesday at the Dundas Dukes.
Game time was pushed back 15 minutes for the eighth and ninth players to show up as the team deals with players temporarily away or injured.
With just 10 players in the dugout, Faribault (9-10) was no match for a tough Dundas (12-4) team, dropping 6-0 at Memorial Park on the Dukes’ Mardi Gras Night.
Ryan Archambault pitched six innings in his first outing of the season. Chris Reuvers got his first at-bats of the season and other Lakers moved around the diamond to new positions.
Faribault (8-8 DRS) will return to Dakota-Rice-Scott League action 7:30 p.m. Friday vs. the New Prague Orioles (7-8, 6-8 DRS).
Legion crosses the border
Faribault American Legion Post 43 baseball also was low on numbers for its game Wednesday at River Falls Post 121
Post 121 took it to Post 43, which had just nine players available, by a 12-4 final.
Faribault was outhit 13-4, but was error free on defense. RF made three errors. All four Faribault hits came from Nos. 1-4 in the lineup.
River Falls has won three Wisconsin state titles in the last eight years.
Faribault next takes on Northfield 7 p.m. Monday at Memorial Park in Dundas.
River Falls 12, Faribault 4
F — 000 220 0
R — 430 023 X
Faribault batting — Josh Oathoudt 1-2, R, 2 BB; Noah Murphy 1-3, R, BB; Kyle Kohl 1-3, BB; Jack Jandro 1-4; Dillon McEachran 0-2, RBI, BB; Alex Korbel 0-3, R, RBI; Jake Dolter 0-3, RBI; Zach Van Thomme 0-4, R, RBI
Faribault pitching — Dolter (L) 2IP-8H-7ER-7R-2BB-3K-56P, Korbel 4IP-5H-5ER-5R-6BB-1K-75P
Indians keep it rolling
Ten straight games with 10 or more runs.
That’s where the Waterville Indians (16-1, 12-0 13/60 League) find themselves after a 13-0 win in seven innings Wednesday vs. the Wells Wildcats (6-5, 5-4 13/60).
Riley Schultz and Dalton Grose each had three hits. Grose and Ben Boran homered.
Luke Sellner went six innings and allowed three hits while striking out eight. Boran threw a scoreless seventh in his first mound appearance.
Waterville next hosts its Wet Willy Invite this weekend.
Saturday schedule: Cannon Falls vs. Baseball 365 at noon, Baseball 365 vs. Union Hill at 2:30 p.m., Waterville vs. Cannon Falls at 5 p.m.; Family Tradition music at 7 p.m.
Sunday: Cannon Falls vs. Union Hill at 10 a.m., Waterville vs. Baseball 365 at 12:30 p.m. and Union Hill vs. Waterville at 3 p.m.