Rugby in Faribault is nearing the half century mark.
The Faribault Boksprings men’s rugby club was established as a summer side by Mike Markman in 1971. Through ups and downs, the Boksprings are the longest tenured non-combined rugby club in Minnesota.
One of the downs came in 2017 when the team was in dire straits.
“The Faribault team folded due to a lack of registered players,” said team president Nate Kallestad. “I went and played with Mankato and came back wanting the Faribault club to continue. So I rounded up a bunch of guys to support me this year. It’s growing. This last fall we were sitting about 18 for games. We’re hoping for a little bit more. It’s growing, slowly but surely.”
Eighteen is a healthy number when the Boksprings are playing the more spread out, open summer 7’s, but makes life tough come the fall season when 15 players are needed per side.
“We are mainly a 15’s team but we’ve been doing some 7’s tournaments this summer,” Kallestad said. “15’s is more of a brutal, rough contact and much longer period of game than a 7.”
The team is welcoming of newcomers willing to learn the game.
“Anybody can show up, it’s free to come practice,” said vice president Aaron Novotny. “Obviously there are registration fees if you want to actually play, but anyone can come out here on a day we’re practicing and check out the game and see how they like it.”
The team has members from Faribault and surrounding towns like Morristown, Kenyon and Owatonna. It’s working to keep its membership close to home.
“A big focus with the revitalization of the club is we’ve tried to get more players from Faribault so that we can keep the club here,” Novotny said. “We used to take practices all over the cities to try to accomodate players who wanted to come from the cities. A big thing that we’ve been pushing is trying to recruit here in town and keep the club here.”
The team formerly played in Division 4 of the Minnesota Rugby Football Union. The Union has since scrapped its lowest D4 level, prompting the Boksprings to play as an independent this upcoming season.
The plan is to join D3 next year.
Mankato and Rochester, as well as Twin Cities metro teams, pop up frequently on the Boksprings’ schedule. Trips to Iowa and the Midwest are also common as well as scrimmages with St. Olaf’s and Carleton’s college teams.
A junior Boksprings club has also been formed to act as a feeder system. Kallestad has opened some practices to all Faribault rugby players, including the high school boys and girls teams.
The sport attracts players from various other sporting backgrounds. Soccer, football and wrestling are common threads.
Physicality helps to flourish in rugby but is not a prerequisite to give it a shot at this level.
“You don’t have to put your body on the line to have fun,” said team member Gabriel Crombie. “I sat in some dude’s kitchen and he tried to teach me the game. He said ‘Don’t worry, by the third or fourth game you’ll know what all the rules are.’ You can jump in, not know everything, and still have a great time.”
After many games, teams will fraternize as if they were one team.
“It’s not like any other sport,” Kallestad said. “Both teams come together as one and eat and socialize together in what we call a social. That’s what really kind of ropes a lot of people in. It was very weird for me transitioning from football where you still hated the team after to where after the game you’re talking to each other like you didn’t just try to rip off each other’s heads.”
The Boksprings can be followed on Facebook at Facebook.com/Boksprings71. They have a team store on Inksoft.com.
Their fall season opener is Aug. 17 at home at TeePee Tonka park against Rochester. Time is to be determined.