It's not about winning and losing. It's about winning and learning.
That was one sentiment shared by a new coach at Monday's Southern Minnesota New Coaches Workshop at Northfield High School.
NHS activities director Joel Olson created the inaugural workshop. Fellow activities directors Keith Badger of Faribault and Brad Skogerboe of New Prague.
Twelve new coaches from Faribault, Northfield, New Prague, Randolph, Tri-City United and Owatonna were in attendance.
"I wanted to do something for my new coaches that goes over the kinds of things you need to know and things you wouldn’t know to ask to help them acclimate," Olson said.
The morning opened with some breakfast before coaches introduced themselves and shared why they coach.
The meeting transitioned to reviewing the Why We Play initiative. The initiative was conceived in 2012 and derives from Joe Ehrmann's book "InSideOut Coaching: How Sports Can Transform Lives."
"I think the consistent thing that came out of (the workshop) was the way coaches deal with kids nowadays," Badger said. "We had the chance to speak to a sports psychologist up in Minnetonka, there was an AD workshop there. One of the questions he asked was ‘Are kids different these days?’ And yeah, they are.
"So we talked a lot about that and how we deal with kids now. The big thing in Minnesota, and being relatively new to Minnesota, is the transactional coach or the transformational coach. There’s a cycle of transactional coaching that takes place so we talked about how to be transformational coaches. I think that was the big thing most of our coaches took away from yesterday. What does it mean to be transformational and how do you implement those things into your program."
To be a transactional coach means one coaches more for his or her own benefit with winning valued over all.
A transformational coach has the student-athlete's interest first.
"What a lot of coaches and ADs talked about was having relationships with the kids," said Faribault assistant dance coach Jill Walker. "One of the other coaches shared the quote about winning and learning, not winning and losing. It's how to get to the kids at their level. Kids want to know where they stand. It's being a coach, but being able to have relationships with them that extend beyond the season. Find things they’re interested in outside of just the sport you coach."
Added Badger: "With a transactional coach, it’s using athletes for your own benefit to make you look better or get you wins. There’s some type of transaction taking place. A transformational coach spends some time working on developing the whole person, character and what it means to be a good person and athlete and filling the emotional tank of all our kids."
New coaches developed a purpose statement stemming from the Why We Play review.
Olson brought in three of his veteran coaches at Northfield to present a session of "What You Need to Know and What We Have Learned."
"One of the coaches talked about he's been doing this for 30 years," Olson said. "He said 'I don't remember certain specifics of games, but I remember the relationships I built.'"
The four-hour session began to wind down with a review of Minnesota State High School League "Need to Knows."
This ran the gamut from reviewing bylaws, player eligibility and other points of emphasis with the fall sports season beginning in less than a month.
Ending the day was a round table Q&A session with the ADs and veteran coaches followed by closing remarks.
Badger was pleased to see competitors in the athletic realm come together for a common cause.
"In my experience, it’s not the norm," Badger said of the workshop. "I think the Big 9 (Conference) is unique in that there’s a lot of collaboration between the schools rather than in the cities where people are isolated. They don’t talk and share thoughts and their expertise. I think it was a unique thing that took place."
Olson is hopeful to make this an annual event that will continue to grow.
"We’re all going to try to beat each other, but at the end of the day we’re all in it together," Olson said. "They’re opposing schools and colleagues but they’re also my friends and I can reach out to them when I need it."