The Faribault Lakers picked up a pair of key wins over the weekend.
Faribault (13-10, 12-10 Dakota-Rice-Scott) sits just a half game out of fourth place in the DRS League after a 6-1 win Friday at neighbor in the standings, the Montgomery Mallards (12-10, 12-10 DRS) and a 2-1 upset home win Sunday over the New Market Muskies (20-3, 19-2 DRS).
Egan Bonde was a workhorse Friday, striking out 16 batters on 144 pitches. He allowed no earned runs and scattered eight hits, all of which were singles.
Faribault couldn't get to opposing pitcher Johnny Krocak through six innings as he and Bonde were locked in a scoreless pitcher's duel.
Two walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh. Dylan O'Neil made the Mallards pay with a two-run single to center.
Adam Kline came around to score on a wild pitch and Mitch Johnson singled to left to score O'Neil.
Montgomery got a run back in the bottom half on a strikeout that got away from the catcher.
Bonde limited the damage and allowed just one base runner the rest of the way. He struck out the side in the ninth.
On a hot, muggy day for baseball on Sunday, the Lakers took down the Muskies, who have already clinched a repeat as league champions.
Faribault is fifth in the standings and picked up a big win as far as climbing into the coveted top four. Top four teams in the league, which doubles as Region 3C, earn a bye into the eight-team region playoffs.
Things started out ominous for the Lakers as starting pitcher Jack Helgeson exited the game in the first inning. He has battled shoulder injuries the past two seasons, but was able to stay in at second base.
Porter Sartor swapped spots with Helgeson and threw a gem.
The Muskies scored a run in the first inning charged to Helgeson, and that was it.
Sartor finished the game and impressed New Market manager Rick Rost. Rost, a former longtime player and manager with Faribault High School and the Lakers, was inducted into the Bell Field Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony.
"You never ever want to see anyone have pitching problems. I felt bad for Jack, I know he’s been battling, but I congratulated Porter after the game. I said ‘That’s a pretty gutsy effort,'" Rost said. "They already had a couple games this week and (ace Matt Lane) is not there. So, OK, we got Helgeson left. Not that Porter never pitched, but he’s not one of their main guys. He stepped in after about four batters and he just shut us down. We have a pretty good team, but after the first couple innings we didn’t hit much hard. I think we outhit them 7-2 but we didn’t get many guys on. We didn’t hit many balls hard. A lot of strikeouts; a lot of strikeouts looking."
Rick's son, Nate, had a no-hitter going through four inninngs and went six total.
Johnson broke up the no-no and came around to score in the fourth inning thanks to a throwing error on a grounder.
Adam Kline singled in the bottom of the sixth and stole second. A misplayed fielder's choice trying to gun out Kline at third got away and allowed Kline to score the eventual game-winning run.
Sartor strengthened as the game went on as only one Muskie reached base in the last three innings.
It was Sartor's first time on the mound since June 28 and his first shutout of the season.
Faribault remains at home for a non-league matchup 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Austin Greyhounds.
It closes the regular season 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at home vs. the Shakopee Coyotes (5-14 DRS).
Jostling for top four spots in the DRS are Montgomery 12-10 and in sixth, Faribault at 12-10 in fifth (tiebreaker over Montgomery), Prior Lake at 12-9 in fourth and New Prague at 12-8 in third.
Prior Lake closes at home vs. Veseli (8-13 DRS) and at New Prague.
New Prague hosts St. Patrick (15-6), goes to Shakopee and hosts Prior Lake. New Prague swept Faribault for the head-to-head tiebreaker. It does not have the tiebreaker with Montgomery and looks to split with Prior Lake.
Montgomery closes with Union Hill (5-16) and Veseli. It split with Prior Lake.
Faribault can finish as high as third place and as low as fifth in the 12-team league.
Faribault Lakers 6, Montgomery Mallards 1
F — 000 000 402
M — 000 000 100
Faribault batting — Mike Carpentier 3-5, RBI, 2B; Mitch Johnson 2-3, RBI, 2 HBP; Dylan O'Neil 2-5, 2 R, 2 RBI; Joey Grote 1-5, R, RBI, 2 SB; Zach Van Thomme 0-2, R, 2 BB; Dylan Valentyn 0-3, R, BB; Adam Kline 0-3, R, HBP
Faribault pitching — Egan Bonde (W) 9IP-8H-0ER-1R-1BB-16K-144P
Faribault Lakers 2, New Market Muskies 1
N — 100 000 000
F — 000 101 00X