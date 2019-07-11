Youth boys soccer is hitting a crescendo in Faribault.
The Faribault Soccer Association is sending five boys teams to Minnesota Youth Soccer Association state tournaments. That's up from four in a banner 2018.
The under-11, U12, U13, U14 and U16 teams are competing over the next two weeks at venues around the state. The action began with the U12 team heading to New Prague Thursday night in a preliminary qualifier game.
"We definitely have right around two or three teams every year we can count on participating in the state tournament," said FSA coaching director and Little Feat youth program coordinator Brendan Cox. "To have five is definitely exciting to see."
This year, teams are taking on tougher competition.
U12 and U13 won state championships in 2018 at the C-3 level and have since moved up to C-2. MYSA organizes its level of competition at Premiere I and II, which is mostly club teams, and C-1, C-2 and C-3.
The U13 team was unbeaten and U12 lost just one state pool play game in 2018.
Cox is also the Faribault High School varsity coach and is thrilled to see the pipeline replenishing.
"I’m just really looking forward to these next couple weeks to see how these teams stack up against the state. That potential is really exciting to watch. That excitement bleeds into the high school program.
The state tournament offers a chance to see some new competition as MYSA regular season play is confined to group opponents.
U11
In the regular season, Faribault U11 C-3 ran the table, going 10-0 with a 29-11 goal differential to finish in first place out of six teams in Group C. The C-3 level has 26 teams organized into four groups based on geography.
All four group winners earned byes into the eight-team state tournament. Second- and third-place finishers begin the qualifying stage July 11 to finalize the field for the state tournament. State is at Watson Sports Complex in Rochester July 19-21. Faribault earned the second seed and will play the seventh and eighth seed, respectively, 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. The semifinals are 2 p.m. Saturday and finals 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
This is MYSA's youngest age level.
U12
The U12 C-2 team went 3-5-2 in the regular season to finish sixth out of seven in its group in its transition from C-3 to C-2.
Eight teams are fighting for three spots in qualifying for state.
MapleBrook and CC United play for one spot while Crow River awaits Central Minnesota vs. Great River and New Ulm Area awaits Faribault vs. New Prague in the qualifying rounds.
Last year's U11 team finished third in state and lost by a goal to the eventual state champions in the semifinals.
State is July 19-21 at Watson Soccer Complex in Rochester.
U13
The U13 boys didn't run roughshod over the competition in quite the same way as last year's season, but Faribault still had a solid season moving up to C-2. The team posted a 4-5-1 record to finish in third out of five group teams. There was a local feel with teams from Northfield and Owatonna.
Faribault earned the fifth seed out of eight teams. Two teams are still to come in via qualifying.
Its preliminary games are 3:30 p.m. July 24 vs. Hastings and 7 p.m. July 25 vs. Sartell, both at the Maple Grove Sports Dome.
Most of this group is back seeking its second state title in a row.
U14
This is another group of kids making the leap up to C-2.
The adjustment has gone smoothly as the team only dipped from 10-0-0 and a state title to 8-1-1 with a 24-16 goals differential.
It finished first in its five-team group with 25 points (3 for a win, 1 for a tie). Second place had 16.
State is organized into four three-team groups. Faribault heads group D with MapleBrook as the second seed. The third team will emerge from qualifying.
Faribault plays MapleBrook 7 p.m. July 24 at the Maple Grove Sports Dome. It will play again 5:15 p.m. Thursday back at the dome and will hope to qualify for the semifinals and finals July 27 at the 17th Avenue Sports Complex in Shakopee.
U16
Faribault's U16 C-3 team went 8-0-2 (24 points) to come up just shy of Worthington for first place (27) in the six-team group.
That was still enough to qualify for the fifth seed out of eight teams at state. The final two teams will emerge from qualifying.
Faribault takes on CR United White 8:30 p.m. July 19 and 11:30 a.m. July 20 vs. Gitchi Gummi, both at Coon Rapids Soccer Complex.
The semifinals and finals are July 21 back at the CRSC.